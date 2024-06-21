NewLeftHeader

Spigot Liquor turns 90, holds community-wide celebration 102423

Spigot Liquor turns 90, holds community-wide celebration

Photos by Scott Brashier

This past Thursday (Oct. 19), Laguna’s oldest continuously running business Spigot Liquor celebrated 90 years in business with an open-to-the-community celebration in the store parking lot. Between 400 and 500 people attended the festive outdoor event.

Spigot Liquor owners 1

(L-R) Spigot Liquor owners, husband and wife Kelly Cornwell and Shelley Earends celebrate the 90th Anniversary celebration with Kelly Ware, the grandson and landlord of the original owner, David “Cactus” Ware

Fifteen vendors poured tastings of Tequila, ready-to-drink mixed cocktails, gin, hard seltzers, wine from six vineyards, Local KUMU energy drinks, along with an amazing taco truck. Local Spigot owners Kelly Cornwell and Shelley Arends not only wanted to celebrate the historically significance of Spigot, they wanted to raise money for the Laguna Food Pantry through sales of raffle tickets, shirts and margaritas. More than 50 prizes of high-end tequilas, bourbons and wines were raffled off. Commemorative shirts are still available for purchase.

Spigot Liquor raffle prizes 5

(L-R) Kristen Bunn, (lifelong local and Laguna Food Pantry volunteer), Laguna Beach City Councilmember Alex Ronaughi and Kristy Peterson (longtime local)

Spigot Liquor raffle prizes 5

(L-R) Laguna Food Pantry volunteers Bill Hoffman, Michele Roe and Jean Straka

Spigot opened prior to the ending of prohibition as a barrel shop selling wine from barrels. Locals would come to the store with empty glass containers and David “Cactus” Ware (the original owner) would open the Spigot from the barrels to fill the containers.

The festive crowd was comprised of old-time Lagunans – everybody knew somebody and many knew everyone. Also in attendance were City Councilmembers, Planning Commissioners, city employees and Ware family members of the original owner.

Spigot Liquor raffle prizes 5

(L-R) Servers for Lao Tequila, Two Shores Gin and Hampton Water kept the libations flowing

Best wishes came in from Dick Metz who was a past owner, with a surprise visit from Charles Thompson of Charles Wigs. Thompson gifted Zac Cornwell, owner of the new WIGZ Sandwich Shop, with a vintage painting by local artist Ralph Ashauer. The painting is of the Charles Wigs storefront, circa 1960s.

Spigot Liquor raffle prizes 5

Wonderful prizes were raffled off to raise funds for Laguna Food Pantry

The overall sentiment was, “when is the next celebration?” In 2033, Spigot will be 100 years old.

 

