"Night Under the Stars" Gala benefitting

“Night Under the Stars” Gala benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of LB raises $36,000

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s (BGCLB) annual “Night Under the Stars” event took place at the Lake Forest Community Center on Saturday, October 14. The event netted $36,000.

By supporting the “Night Under the Stars,” guests aided in the healthy development of the young people in their communities.

Guests enjoyed a scrumptious dinner, wine and craft beer tastings, auction opportunities and danced the night away.

Board member, former staff member, Club alumnus and Youth of the Year Kelsey Laroche MCed the evening. Terry Anderson and Dave Carter, event co-chairs and Club board members, also made remarks.

Gold sponsor of the evening was Cox Communications. Drinks were sponsored by Bianchi Winery, Brewery X, Bru Grill, GameCraft Brewing and Republic National Distributing Company. CR&R Environmental Services sponsored the desserts.

“Night Under the Stars” supports the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach programming in the Saddleback Valley. The club has five current programs in the Saddleback area and one coming soon to the Mountain View Apartments in Lake Forest, through partnership with National Core and Hope Through Housing.

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach serves more than 3,000 youth per day in the Laguna Beach, Lake Forest, Aliso Viejo and Mission Viejo areas. For more information, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, or call 949.494.2535.

 

