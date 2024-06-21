NewLeftHeader

ECW awards grants to local charities

The Episcopal Church Women (ECW) of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Laguna Beach has announced this year’s recipients of their annual grant program. They have carefully chosen the recipients from the many non-profit charitable organizations. They considered the needs of these organizations, the people they serve, their accountability and transparency and their goals.

The Episcopal Church Women particularly thank the Laguna Beach community for supporting their summer concert series and other fundraising events throughout the year which make these grants possible.

ECW awards grants group

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Barbara McMurray

(L-R) Megan Tambio, Friendship Shelter; Michelle Danley, Wells of Life; Marjorie Gorum, ECW president; Korey Jorgensen, M.D., Laguna Beach Community Clinic and Laguna Beach Food Pantry; Joslyn Aiken, Grant Committee chairman; Barbara Van Gaasbeek, ECW; Ann Hyde, ECW; Rachael Burger, Sally’s Fund and Kecia Jones, Free Wheel Chair Mission. Not pictured: Chelsea Burch, Waymakers and Andrea Hancock, Creative Identity.

The Laguna Beach organizations to receive the ECW grants are: Creative Identity, Friendship Shelter, Laguna Beach Community Clinic, Laguna Beach Food Pantry, Sally’s Fund and Waymakers.

ECW’s giving extends to other organizations including Free Wheel Chair Mission, Wells of Life, Wise Place and St. Michael’s Episcopal Church Food distribution, Casa Teresa, Inc. and Native American Heritage Assn., plus other organizations regionally, nationally and globally.

For more information on ECW, visit www.ecwstmaryslb.com.

 

