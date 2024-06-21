NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 102423

By TOM JOHNSON

Following a hard fall, feeling helpless, little did I realize that helpful technology was all around me

TJ headshot AugBoy, did I feel old the other day. And despite that feeling, I always sort of feel like I could somehow unzip this outer shell of mine and a younger version of me could somehow pop out.

But certainly, not so a week ago.

And it got me thinking about what happens at this age when something happens seemingly out of our control?

After getting ready for a day out on the golf course, I ventured out my front door, golf bag slung across my back, right arm back holding it securely, left hand occupied grasping an aluminum to-go cup of iced tea.

I was looking forward to seeing my golf buddies shortly, knowing it was going to be a great day.

Moments later, I stepped off the first of five concrete steps to exit my front porch. It was easy, I’ve done it thousands of times without even a second thought.

Still, as my left foot touched the first step, I’m not sure, either my left ankle or left knee buckled sideways and my face-first fall down those steps, now in somewhat slow motion, was underway.

It’s right then you realize just how hard concrete steps are.

Fortunately and unfortunately, my face stopped me when I reached the bottom, only then realizing that my right arm was trapped behind me in the golf bag strap and my left arm completely pinned awkwardly underneath me. I could not move. As I tried to hold my head up, I realized blood was dripping fairly quickly from my cheekbone and right eye area.

I also felt immediate pain in both legs, my left wrist and right elbow.

It was not good!

My first thought was, okay, golf is out of the question, now what about some help? But, I saw no one. Even a couple of shouts for some assistance went unanswered.

Next, I thought, get my phone out…it was only then that I realized I walked out without it.

Oh, what to do?

Although it took me a while, I did eventually manage to free my left arm, roll over and get the darn golf bag off my back. Then, I dragged my bloody legs down the steps, found my way to a sitting position and eventually stood up.

In time, I limped my way back up the steps and into the house, grabbed some cold wet towels to take an initial stab at some first aid and sat down.

In a weird way I felt I had made my way to safety. A call or two summoned help and over time recovery began, but, to be honest, it certainly hasn’t been without pain.

All this got me thinking about the people we know, that too, are fighting this old age plight. If you’re like me, I don’t always understand technology and what’s readily available around me.

So, what happens if someone we know falls and CAN’T get up? Is there a plan? Do they have knowledge of their options? How can they summon help? Etc., etc. It’s something we probably all need to think about and, perhaps, review with those we love.

I do know that in the morning shortly after my fall that my Apple watch set a fall detection alert and subsequently, after no response was entered, set off an alarm. I didn’t know what that meant.

Right or wrong, I managed to turn it off, not even knowing what it would result in. Heck, it was probably the first time I even knew it was there.

By now, days later, I’ve looked into it as all seniors should, just in case. Please be assured that I’m not endorsing Apple watches, just pointing out what they can do and reminding you that there are certainly other options out there.

Here’s how the Apple watch fall detection works according to Lively.com: “the systems use accelerometers, a type of low power radio wave technology sensor, to monitor the movements of the user.

“The fall alert detectors can measure when the user has suddenly fallen by detecting the abrupt changes of body movements. The technology can evaluate an individual’s body position, physical activity and the smoothness of acceleration of movements, says the International Journal of Telemedicine and Applications. If the device determines that these variables are within the danger zone and a fall has occurred, it will automatically activate an emergency fall alert and call emergency response agents for assistance.”

As a result, help would be on the way!

I didn’t know any of this. One other thing that didn’t occur to me was even though I’d forgotten my phone, I could’ve used my Apple watch to call for help.

Like many of us my age, technology is not at the forefront of my thinking.

So, I remind all of you to figure out the options you have before something like this happens…and sometimes, those younger can help us older ones to review them.

Hopefully, you’ll never have the need…but just in case.

Don’t forget, City Council this evening at 5 p.m. Check out the agenda here.

The Clash sings the song “Should I Stay or Should I Go?” And that’s basically a question presented to Laguna Art Museum lovers this Friday.

First up is an Art Access excursion when guests will have access to exclusive studio tours of two celebrated California artists: Gianne de Genevraye, a contemporary nature painter who focuses on spreading a message of sustainability and beauty, and Jane Bauman, whose work is grounded in landscape, desire and botanical intelligence.

You must purchase tickets to participate, which will include transportation to and from the studios, as well as an intimate tour of each location…and beverages and snacks will be provided at each stop. The bus leaves at 12:45 p.m.

Now, should you decide to stay, here’s what’s going on. There is a featured event called Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos Celebration, also at 12:45 p.m.

Self Help Graphics & Arts will bring their Barrio Mobile Art Studio to teach screen printing in the newly redesigned STUDIO/Lab. Join in as they celebrate 50 years of Chicano/a/x and Latinx printmaking innovation and excellence in a hands-on silkscreen printing workshop. Participants will learn how to create a handmade stencil with their own design, and silkscreen images with vibrant inks on tote bags.

Tickets are free with Museum admission, but participation is limited.

So, should you stay or should you go…good question. However, do something!

 

