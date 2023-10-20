NewLeftHeader

Sawdust Art Classes introduces an Afterschool Art Program at Sawdust Festival

Sawdust Art Festival has announced its fall schedule, which not only hosts a selection of new and returning, vibrant classes taught by local Sawdust artists, but also launches an exciting and much anticipated afterschool program, “After School Art” at the Sawdust.

Fun and educational, the after-school program is aimed at youth ages 10-18 and will cover a wide variety of art forms that include printmaking, painting, ceramics and mixed media. Each afternoon explores a different medium, and some may offer two or three different activities, giving students a deeper understanding of how that medium works.

sawdust art glassblowing

Afternoon Art Classes

Offering workshops through the end of November, “After School Art” is aimed at igniting the imagination of students and allowing them to explore their creative selves. Students can sign up for one or more classes, and those students who register for a four-week program will receive a complimentary tote bag filled with a variety of wonderful art supplies. Classes run from 3:30-5 p.m. on Wednesdays in October, and from 3:30-5 p.m. on Thursdays in November.

sawdust art glassblowing

Mixed Media Magic

Sawdust Art Classes’ fall offering is also brim-full with other artist-led art classes. On Thursdays (beginning Oct. 12), you can learn the photography techniques of a professional. Local photographer Mary Church will guide you through the key elements of photography, including perspective, composition, color, design and imagery. Charleine Guy teaches a vibrant and expressive workshop titled Mixed Media Magic; and in the evening, you can paint a live, classical ballerina with artist Michelle Burt who will demonstrate step-by-step how to convey the magical connection between shape and movement.

sawdust art glassblowing

Ballet drawing and painting transformation

sawdust art glassblowing

Master Glassblowing

Over the weekend, learn fused glass techniques with Barbara Lolli. Additionally, if you have always wanted to learn how to sew, why not take Carmen Gundelach’s Introduction to Sewing and make a beautiful messenger bag.

Sawdust Art Classes have many expressive and informative classes offered every week that the Sawdust Art Festival wants to share with you (far too many to mention here!). Visit Sawdust online (click here) for detailed information on classes, times and listings. They can’t wait to share the magic of art with you!

Wednesdays in October and Thursdays in November, 3:30-5 p.m.

After School Art

The afterschool program will run right through to the end of November. The classes cover a range of different mediums including printmaking, painting, and clay. Fun yet educational, each class is priced at $50, or $195 for four weeks which includes a free tote bag filled with art supplies.

Friday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Charleine Guy

Mixed Media Magic: Immerse yourself in a world art with no rules! Create a beautiful, impressionistic work of art using acrylic paint, mixed media and vibrant color.

Friday, Oct. 20, 5-7 p.m.: Barbara Lolli, with complimentary wine!

Fused Glass Critters: Let the figment of your imagination run wild and mix and match a rainbow of color and shapes to create a one-of-a-kind glass piece that will reflect your inner child.

sawdust cyan edited

Cyanotypes – Saturday, Oct. 21

Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m.

Cyanotypes

Cyanotypes are cyan-blue prints produced using a photographic printing process. In this workshop, you will explore the cyanotype process to produce your own beautiful and intriguing blueprints on tote bags and any other textiles you wish using a variety of found objects. You will learn how the cyanotype chemicals work and how to apply them to textiles. Tote bag and all other materials provided. You are also welcome to bring any of your own white textiles you would like to print on – such as a white T shirt. Let your creativity shine as you create a truly unique piece of art that you can wear!

Cost: $95

Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Introduction to sewing, messenger bag

Learn how to sew a one-of-a-kind messenger bag on a sewing machine in this introduction to textiles with Carmen Gundelach. You’ll learn to use a selection of sewing supplies (needle, thread, buttons, webbing, scissors and a sewing machine).

Gundelach will show you how to cut out the material for the bag pattern, introduce you to the basics of sewing on a sewing machine (if you’ve never used one.), stitching methods. Together, you’ll assemble your pieces to create a very individual, one-of-a-kind messenger bag that everyone will want. You can choose to bring your own materials if you wish, but fabric and lining is included in the price of this class.

Cost: $125

Saturday, Oct. 21, 1 p.m.

Glassblowing

Encounter the magic of glassblowing with one of the master Sawdust glassblowers. In this truly unique experience, you will be taken through the glassblowing process step-by-step in our famous glass demo booth. You will receive individual, one-on-one instruction to create a beautiful piece of artwork.

Classes are currently available Saturdays and Sundays at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. However, they are happy to accommodate another day/time during the week. Please reach out to us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to coordinate.

Cost: $300

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28 2 p.m.

Introduction to Jewelry Making

Make a fun, simple dangle earring using head pins and colorful glass, stone, or pearl beads. Learn how to use the essential jewelry making tool and about the many kinds of findings (the pieces that link beads together) used in jewelry.

Make a pair of earrings using colorful chain variations, eye pins and playful beads. Learn the art of wire wrap by making a spiral design with soft wire. We’ll use various types of wire, gauges and materials commonly used for wire wrapping. Leave with three completed pairs of earrings and the foundational skills to begin making your own jewelry. This class is geared for beginners. Wine is included.

Cost: $95

