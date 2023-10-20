NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 102023

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

City Council requesting resident input as they prepare for permanent City Manager search

TJ headshot AugThe City of Laguna Beach issued a survey yesterday (Oct. 19) to offer the public an opportunity to provide feedback detailing the most important qualities potential candidates for City Manager should possess.

Here are the details from the city:

“The executive search firm, Ralph Andersen & Associates, has facilitated an online public survey regarding the City Manager recruitment.  The survey is now available for the public at the following link: www.surveymonkey.com/r/FZTN7V7. The survey will be open until Friday, Nov. 10.”

The city says the feedback “will be taken into careful consideration during the candidate selection and interview process.”

The survey is confidential and only Ralph Andersen & Associates’ staff will review survey responses, with only aggregated results made available for the City Council’s use in the process.

The City Council has sole responsibility of appointing the City Manager and anticipates selecting a candidate in the coming months. The City Manager serves as the chief executive for the City of Laguna Beach.

• • •

On the subject of City Manager, Village Laguna will hold its October general meeting Monday (Oct. 23) on Zoom, with Interim City Manager Sean Joyce joining in. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Joyce will offer his background info, and a look at what interested him in the interim period of serving Laguna Beach.

The Zoom link is also available on their website at https://villagelaguna.org under “Take Part.” Everyone is welcome to attend.

• • •

Next Tuesday’s City Council agenda is out. A couple of the interesting items listed on the Regular Order of business are a discussion of wood-burning fire pits, adding an observation camera and replacing a light pole at Aliso Beach; the recommendation of approval for the removal of the lemon-scented gum tree located at 387 El Camino Del Mar; the discussion of possibly removing temporary pickleball nets from Lang Park and potentially returning to tennis-only…and everything in-between; and the consideration to propose state legislation that addresses height restrictions for accessory dwelling units, advising to return from the present exempt 25 ft. height to the previous standard of 16 ft.

The Regular Meeting begins at 5 p.m.

• • •

Community members, along with leaders from both the Laguna Beach Unified School District and SchoolPower were on hand Wednesday (Oct. 18) for the opening of the Laguna Beach Family Resource Center, located on St. Ann’s, directly across from Guyer Field.

The Center is designed to be a “safe, welcoming space for LBUSD families to confidentially share their needs.”

Those include counseling services to access mental health support; family support for in times of need; parenting strategies, with helpful workshops for parents to better deal with child concerns; a referral process to offer additional support outside of the school; online resources for more specific needs; and an active calendar to deal with a variety of local issues.

The Center is designed to be a one-stop area for local families that offers confidential services, with a qualified voice, for any and all.

Hours for the Center are 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Key members of the staff include Ivonne Redard, Coordinator of Family Engagement (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.), Alma Figueroa, Community Liaison (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.) and Cara Borkovec, SchoolPower Family Support Specialist (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.).

During a tour of the facility, all seemed extremely approachable and excited about engaging with students and families with their needs.

• • •

Laguna Beach Little League is already preparing for Spring Baseball here in October. Their big push for registering participants is underway to make certain Laguna Beach is best equipped to compete against other cities. And, although the date has not been determined as of yet, they are planning to close the process earlier this year.

Here’s where you go to get it done: www.beachbaseball.com/page/show/8225599-spring-registration-2024.

As they’re saying, “Looking forward to another wonderful year of baseball at Riddle and of spreading Laguna Beach pride throughout our region.”

• • •

The 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational winners have been announced. Winning the LPAPA Best in Show was artist Michael Obermeyer with Laguna Light.

Obermeyer receives a $10,000 cash award, as part of the overall cash and prizes awarded that valued more than $55,000.

Fair Game SNL 10.20

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

Best in Show – “Laguna Light” by Michael Obermeyer

Stu News Laguna lists all the winners elsewhere in today’s issue.

• • •

This sounds like fun…Sip & Shuck ‘23 at The Deck & Driftwood Kitchen Laguna Beach takes place Sunday, Nov. 12 from 2-6 p.m.

It’s the 9th Annual Champagne & Oyster event that is a charity celebration at the beach for CASA of OC.

CASA is Court Appointed Special Advocate Association, which together with its state and local members, supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so that every abused or neglected child can be safe, establish permanence and have the opportunity to thrive.

To purchase tickets to support and enjoy this event, go here.

 

