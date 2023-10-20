NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 84  |  October 20, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Secrets and Sins, a spooky night to remember 102023

Share this story

Secrets and Sins, a spooky night to remember from Third Street Writers

secrets and crowd

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Third Street Writers

A standing-room only crowd gathers at the LCAD Gallery for the Third Street Writers’ October 13 Secrets & Sins open mic, which included chilling stories such as Cecile Sarruf’s piece about a young woman’s encounter with a mysterious stranger

secrets and Dechary and Tynan

Click on photo for a larger image

Third Street Writers President Amy Dechary and event emcee John Tynan

secrets and group

Click on photo for a larger image

The evening’s presenters celebrate a delightfully spooky event (L-R): Amy Schwarzstein-Capron, Steve Fayne, Amy Dechary, Miranda McPhee, Theresa Keegan, Suzanne Spinelli, Ellen Girardeau Kempler, Jewels Brettin, Patricia Truman, Dennis Lockwood, Cecile Sarruf, Avra Kouffman and Iya Isoke

secrets and Keegan

Click on photo for a larger image

Theresa Keegan’s essay “Unstoppable” draws gales of laughter from the audience as she recounts her battle against invading ants

secrets and Brettin

Click on photo for a larger image

Jewels Brettin’s acting skills and creative costume bring to life her story, “Am I a TRICK or a TREAT?”

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.