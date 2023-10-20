NewLeftHeader

Village Laguna to hold general meeting on October 23

Village Laguna’s October general meeting will give locals an opportunity to get to know our Interim City Manager, Sean Joyce, via Zoom on Monday, Oct. 23, beginning at 7 p.m.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach Interim City Manager Sean Joyce

Joyce will give some information about his prior experience and insight about why he agreed to take this position. Residents are welcome to access the Zoom link and ask questions in advance by sending them to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. The Zoom link is also available on their website at https://villagelaguna.org under “Take Part.” Everyone is welcome to attend.

 

