Save the Date: Laguna Playhouse presents an evening with Academy Award-winner Richard Dreyfuss on January 7

Laguna Playhouse has announced that Academy Award-winning actor and author, Richard Dreyfuss (Jaws, The Goodbye Girl, Close Encounters of the Third Kind) will join Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director David Ellenstein to discuss his life, career and his passion for civics education, the topic of his new book, One Thought Scares Me...: We Teach Our Children What We Wish Them to Know; We Don’t Teach Our Children What We Don’t Wish Them to Know.

Following their discussion, Dreyfuss will take questions from the audience and autograph copies of his book. This special event will take place on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. and begin with a catered reception and the chance to win special memorabilia from Richard Dreyfuss’ career. At 5:30 p.m., guests will be invited into the Playhouse where the conversation begins, followed by questions & answers with those in attendance, and autographs for his book.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Laguna Playhouse and the Dreyfuss Civics Initiative. Tickets include a copy of the book One Thought Scares Me

Dreyfuss was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1947, and has been acting in American theater and films for more than 50 years. He won the Oscar in 1978 for his performance in The Goodbye Girl and was nominated again in 1995 for his performance in Mr. Holland’s Opus.

In his personal life, Dreyfuss has spent a lifetime championing the democratic process and the foundational blocks of our Republican Democracy. Oxford University accepted his proposal “to research the damage being done to America by the absence of teaching Civics.” He became a Senior Research Advisor at St. Antony’s College, Oxford, where he spent four years.

In 2008, he founded The Dreyfuss Civics Initiative (www.thedreyfussinitiative.org) to encourage, revive, elevate and enhance the teaching of civics in American schools. The nonprofit organization’s programs are meant to promote the advancement of civic education, civic virtue and the role citizens can play in the success of our country.

His recently published book eloquently articulates the causes and consequences of the lack of civics education in American public schools over the last 50 years.

Tickets for this one-night-only event are now on sale. Ticket prices are $150 for one ticket; $250 for two tickets (each ticket includes a copy of the book). The ticket price for admission is a donation split between Laguna Playhouse and The Dreyfuss Initiative and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com, or by calling 949.497.ARTS (2787).

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

