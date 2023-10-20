NewLeftHeader

Providence Mission Hospital sponsoring Mission Viejo Medicare Senior Expo on November 2

Providence Mission Hospital is sponsoring a free Medicare Senior Expo which will feature a variety of health talks including, ways to lower drug costs, navigating healthcare, and diabetes and chronic condition management. The expo will be held on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 1-4 p.m. at the Norman P. Murray Community Center, which is located at 24932 Veterans Way in Mission Viejo.

Speakers will include local Providence Mission Hospital physicians, specialists and care teams, along with exhibitors from top Medicare insurance plans, insurance professionals and senior-focused, community health and wellness organizations. Join them for fun and prizes with light refreshments provided. There will be a free drawing without obligation.

All are welcome to attend this no-cost community event.

For accommodations of people with special needs at meetings, call 844.992.1260 TTY: 711 (M-F, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.). Medicare has neither reviewed nor endorsed this information. A licensed salesperson will be present with information and applications. They do not offer every plan available in your area. Any information that they provide is limited to those plans they do offer in your area. Contact www.medicare.gov, or call 1.800.MEDICARE or your local State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) to get information on all your options.

Providence Mission Hospital is a state-of-the-art, 504-bed acute care regional medical center in Mission Viejo, Calif. As one of the busiest designated adult and pediatric Level II Trauma Centers in the State of California, Providence Mission provides a full range of reputable specialty health care services with highly skilled teams treating a multitude of complex conditions. Services include a full range of expertise in cardiovascular, neuroscience and spine, orthopedics, cancer care, women’s services, mental health and wellness, head and neck, and a variety of other specialty services.

For information on classes, visit www.providence.org/OCmedicareclasses.

For additional information about Providence Mission Hospital, visit www.providence.org/mission.

 

