NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 84  |  October 20, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Laguna Food Pantry distributes seasonal 102023

Share this story

Laguna Food Pantry distributes seasonal, fall produce

It’s almost mid-October, which means – it’s fall! A new season brings new in-season produce. At the Laguna Food Pantry, they recognize the unique flavors and nutritional benefits fall produce brings. While living in SoCal allows the fortune of fresh produce year-round, there’s an undeniable difference in the taste and quality of fruits and vegetables when they are in season.

As the fall harvest peaks, the Pantry is grateful to receive an influx of these seasonal delights to provide our community with the best nature has to offer. Fruits such as apples, pears, pomegranate seeds, and vegetables such as kale, spinach, and broccoli are only a few examples of produce that taste particularly good right now.

laguna food produce

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Food Pantry

Laguna Food Pantry distributes seasonal produce as the fall harvest peaks

The Pantry is grateful to be able to include seasonal treasures in groceries for shoppers. By receiving fresh produce that aligns with what’s in season, the Pantry provides nutrient-dense items that allow everyone to enjoy the authentic flavors of fall.

Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to visit once a week to pick up free, fresh, nutritious groceries. If you know of anyone in need, please let them know.

To learn more about the Laguna Food Pantry, how to get involved, or ways to donate, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org. Your donation is greatly appreciated and critical in continuing their mission of ensuring no one goes hungry in our community.

Laguna Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.