NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 84  |  October 20, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Gift card scams 102023

Share this story

Gift card scams

By Nicole Rice, Community Services Officer, Crime Prevention, LBPD

Gift card scams are a new and popular way for receiving fast cash for criminals. To stop this from happening, bringing awareness and education to the public is very important. There are multiple ways these scams take place, all using gift cards as the main access point to money.

gift card poster

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBPD

Don’t be a target for a gift card scam

The first scam is using the technique “spoofing.” This is where a person pretends to be someone else in order for you to trust them and complete the payment process. For example, the person can pretend to be from a billing company and explain you owe them money. They may convince you to go to a store and purchase the owed amount in a gift card(s) to pay them back. Once you put the payment on the gift card(s), they ask you to send them the numbers on the back of the gift card. This is untraceable. Always double check phone numbers of companies and be aware of scams that use fear tactics such as owed money. Click here to learn more about this scam and how to report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

Another scam is where a person puts on a false bar code sticker over the real one. Once it is scanned, it will automatically transfer to the criminal’s account, and leave $0.00 on the gift card. This one can be difficult to spot at first. Always double check the back of a gift card before purchasing it.

Be safe this holiday season while gift giving!

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.