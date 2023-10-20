NewLeftHeader

Beauty is captured: Successful Plein Air Invitational had artists from throughout the country painting from dawn to dusk and beyond

By THERESA KEEGAN

A week of sun, creativity and camaraderie resulted in artists producing a wonderful collection of work during the recent 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Invitational.

From the initial, awe-inspiring Quick Draw event, right on through to the public reception a week later, artists were out and about town, capturing the light, sharing their knowledge about this outdoor painting style and celebrating the beauty of the Laguna area.

“Everyone is all so enthusiastic,” said artist Aaron Schuerr. “During the Invitational, it’s this family of artists. It’s always fantastic.”

The Montana-based artist slyly qualifies why he annually leaves his hometown of Livingston to attend this Invitational.

The Best of Show award went to Michael Obermeyer’s Laguna Light. The 9” x 12” painting was created spontaneously, as he liked the light while driving on Cliff Drive one morning during the Invitational, which ran from October 7-15.

“I get to be painting barefoot on the beach,” he said. “What’s not to love about that?”

But he adds, it’s actually the full week-long experience that keeps him coming back to this celebration of Plein Air painting. Beyond the natural beauty, the generous awards (this year’s event distributed 29 awards valued at more than $50,000 in cash and prizes), there’s an esprit de corps with the other 40 invitational artists and the people in town.

“The community of artists here is all about supporting each other,” Schuerr said. “There’s a cross-pollination of ideas.”

He explained the casual conversations are as informational as any workshop. Many discussions center on lighting and coloring techniques and even what tools fellow artists are using. There’s an artist’s reception and overall welcoming attitude from the community.

During the final day of the Invitational, the 40 invited artists were still busy painting, including some who were capturing a model on a couch at the public exhibition

“I kind of flinch at hearing this as a competition,” said Schuerr. “This feels like a family reunion, and everybody is sharing.”

He explained that this year when the coveted Best of Show award was presented to Michael Obermeyer, for his painting Laguna Light, the other painters were both emotional and joyful.

“He is the quintessential painter at this Invitational,” said Schuerr. “We were so delighted.”

As the only artist who has participated in all 25 years of the Invitational, Obermeyer was understandably also overjoyed at finally receiving this distinguished recognition as well as the $10,000 that accompanies the prize.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Obermeyer. “This week has been so fun, and then to get recognized with this award…I just keep replaying the moment in my head.” His winning painting is a view of the Laguna Hotel and the Pacific Coast Highway from Cliff Drive.

As a long-time participant, Obermeyer often prepares for the Invitational in advance by scoping out areas and angles for the scenes he expects to paint during the week.

A painting by artist Mark Fehlman, “Lunar Laguna,” illustrates how the Invitational artists worked tirelessly, from sun-up to sundown, including a special night painting event on Tuesday

But, as a plein air painter, he also knows all his planning can be thwarted based on light, fog, wind and any number of elements beyond his control. In fact, his winning painting was a spur-of-the-moment stop along Cliff Drive because the foggy morning light was inviting.

When he posted the completed picture on Instagram, it was well received, but Obermeyer said he really appreciated the input from his fellow painters.

“When the other artists like it, it’s always special.”

Other recognitions included the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented to Ray Roberts who has participated in 19 of the 25 Invitationals and has the distinction of receiving the most Best of Show awards (2022, 2015, 2011 and 2004).

In a reflective acknowledgment of this silver anniversary, LPAPA Emeritus Director Elizabeth Pearson and Executive Advisor Rosemary Swimm were each presented with a Lifetime Membership Award acknowledging their longtime commitment to supporting the organization and artists.

The excitement from the Invitational is felt throughout town as students paint at Heisler Park and other artists join in activities for their own edification.

Local painter Ellen Schauer set up her easel and was inspired during the invitational just by watching the invited painters in action.

“Being able to watch these ‘rock stars’ of plein air painting is amazing,” she said. “It’s fun, it’s enjoyable and it’s a learning process.”

As a traditional studio artist, she is learning the plein air process of painting wet on wet, as opposed to having the time for a painting to dry and paint wet on dry.

“This style helps me to express myself more, to be freer,” she said. “It really helps me to grow in my art and I can take that forward into my studio work.”

On the final day of the Invitational, the public is invited to see the remaining work and meet the artists at the grounds of the Festival of Arts

The Invitational’s highlight is the Saturday night gala, where artists, collectors and people interested in art gather for an evening of fun and food, and where the work created throughout the week is shown and is available for sale. It’s a labor-intensive effort by LPAPA, but well worthwhile, according to Toni Kellenberg, president of LPAPA.

“The Collectors Gala was a sell-out event at the Festival of Arts and could not have been a more magical evening with lots of red dots on the sold paintings,” said Kellenberg. “Collectors raved about the high caliber of the incredible artwork exhibited and were excited to celebrate LPAPA’s 25th Silver Anniversary Gala.”

And there was still plenty of excitement at the Sunday public viewing opportunity.

Matt Barry, a San Clemente resident, heard about the event from a friend and came along to see the show, not knowing what to expect.

“Everything has a fresh realism to it,” he said. “I appreciate that someone can go out and capture a painting with the light changing and everything. These painters are obviously very much one with the environment.”

A post-Invitational exhibit of student works will be shown from October 19 through October 30 at the LPAPA gallery, 414 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. For more information about LPAPA, click here.

