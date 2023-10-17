NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 83  |  October 17, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

LPAPA’s 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air FP 101723

Share this story

LPAPA’s Post Invitational Gallery Show opens on October 19

Following the Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational “Catalog Art Show,” which ended on Monday, Oct. 16, the LPAPA Gallery will host a post-invitational gallery show opening Thursday, Oct. 19 through Monday, Oct. 30.

The Catalog Art Show includes a showcase painting by each invited artist that will be published in the limited printing of 2023 collectible Invitational Art Catalog produced exclusively for this year’s event. (Catalog Art Collectors receive a complimentary copy of the printed 2023 Invitational Art Catalog).

The LPAPA Gallery is located in Laguna Beach at 414 North Coast Highway, on Gallery Row between Jasmine and Myrtle Streets. Gallery hours are Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and by appointment. The gallery is open extended hours (to 9 p.m.) for First Thursdays Art Walk each month.

To view the catalog, go to https://lpapa.org/090423-invitational-catalog-art-show/.

Please feel free to contact them by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by phone at 949.376.3635 for assistance.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.