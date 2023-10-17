NewLeftHeader

Zac Cornwell opens Wigz 101723

Zac Cornwell opens Wigz, proving that if you build a spectacular sandwich, they will come

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

There’s no doubt Laguna native Zac Cornwell knows numbers – he’s a certified financial planner – but he also knows sandwiches. His customers want the best of everything, and that’s what he gives them – bread from Bread Artisan Bakery, sublime pickles from Arizona, and meats and cheeses of the highest quality.

With no fanfare, Wigz held soft openings on July 1 and July 8 for two and a half hours each day, and they served 300 sandwiches in those five hours.

zac cornwell sandwich and pickle

Zac Cornwell, the man behind the sandwiches

Locals will likely recognize the space – it was formerly Charles’ Wigs, a wig emporium that opened in 1965. Wigz’ name and brand celebrate the enduring heritage of this cherished Laguna Beach wig shop next to Spigot Liquor.

One can say that this corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Pearl Street is a family affair, as Wigz shares a wall with Spigot Liquor, which is owned by his parents Shelley Arends and Kelly Cornwell.

Cornwell’s fiancé Kelly puts in her time at Wigz, too. “She’s a PA, but on her days off, she comes in and works the lines, cleans up or helps me go to Smart and Final,” he said.

Born and raised in Laguna, during his school years, Cornwell worked in spots all over town, Bushard’s Pharmacy, the Gelato shop, Wells Fargo Bank and even delivered newspapers on his bicycle. “I grew up eating lunch every day at Orange Inn or Penguin Cafe,” Cornwell said. “I hung out at local eating places and hope that Wigz will be the same – a gathering place where they know your name and what you usually order.”

zac cornwell sandwich and pickle

Still sporting a hand-painted sign, Wigz will soon be getting permanent signage

Cornwell wanted to keep the sandwich menu simple, so there’re some classics such as roast beef, an oldie but a goodie like hot pastrami, and a new twist on the tuna sandwich – spicy tuna. “The most popular is the Turkey Bacon Avo,” Cornwell said. “It accounts for one-third of all sales, including beer and wine.” However, he encourages folks to try the Sir Melvin, and although Wigz has specialties, there’s also a basic sandwich option on the menu.

Since establishing a connection with his customers is important, Cornwell said, “Delivery isn’t in the picture right now. I don’t want the staff making and bagging sandwiches all day and not see the customers face-to-face.”

zac cornwell sandwich and pickle

Lexi Lankow practices the art of making a great sandwich

The Happy Hour (4 p.m. to close everyday) menu offers a variety of Small Bites, Toasty’s and Sliders along with discounts on wine and beer. The perfect place to enjoy Happy Hour is their front patio with views of the ocean.

“I’m trying to build up Happy Hour,” Cornwell said. “The front patio is a great place to watch the sunset.” At the rear of the shop is an unexpected space – a hidden gem, which has a television for watching sports. It’s shady and private with fresh flowers on the tables (provided by Zac’s mother Shelley) – a charming spot at the back entrance leading to the parking lot (which has designated parking).

zac cornwell sandwich and pickle

There is a large television in the back patio, a great spot to spend Happy Hour and watch games

From finance to food

After graduating from Laguna Beach High School, Cornwell attended California State University, Fullerton, earned a degree in finance – and after graduation held jobs in Arizona and San Francisco.

“I never really wanted to leave Laguna, like a lot of kids,” Cornwell said.

However, he admitted that it didn’t take long to realize finance wasn’t for him.

“I knew six months into the profession that it wasn’t what I wanted, but I had just put in five years of schooling and was close to becoming a certified financial planner,” he said. “I felt that it wasn’t my life. I realized the biggest thing missing was being a part of this community. I enjoy this so much more. There’s not a lot of financial transactions where you put a smile on someone’s face like here.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

zac cornwell sandwich and pickle

Cornwell loves the interaction with the customers

Like most endeavors, there were some surprises.

“The biggest surprise about having your own business was I didn’t realize how much support we’d have from the community. The craziest part was that we just quietly opened the doors on Monday, July 10, for our official opening. We hadn’t put it on the Internet or done any marketing – there was a small segment in a magazine – but we didn’t do anything. It was our slowest day of the month but not by much. I think we sold 65 sandwiches and that was on a Monday in July – without telling anyone.”

People come in from the beach and they also draw from the hotels – and workers from local businesses come in after their shifts for a bite. “On Saturday a couple of weeks ago, we sold 200 sandwiches,” Cornwell said.

“Another surprise was that I didn’t know how hard it would be. Now I know what the ‘hard’ feels like – it’s a totally different level.”

zac cornwell sandwich and pickle

A variety of classics, specialties and some new creations

Three years from vision to realization

“In 2020, I came home after working in San Francisco when my company shut down due to COVID,” Cornwell said. “I had money saved, and I wanted to open a sandwich shop.”

But Wigz didn’t happen overnight. “It was three years to the day from when I signed the lease to the soft opening. There were several factors in the delay. A lot was on me, since I hadn’t done this before, and much of it was due to construction, the health department, etc. I took another job in finance for the two-and-a-half years it took to finally open the doors. There’s a lot of fatigue involved in going through the process.”

Staff

Cornwell credits his manager and staff for making it possible for him to get away from the shop a bit. “I am really blessed with the best staff. They make it possible for me not to come in on Saturday. My manager Carissa Satchell was recommended by an old friend. It’s been a learning experience, and it’s helped me have more patience. I went through 32 people on staff in three months. We had a huge crew of Laguna locals in the summer that were all in college or high school which was awesome. I think at one point everyone except for two people were from here.”

zac cornwell sandwich and pickle

In 1762, John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, invented the meal that changed dining forever. Now, 261 years later, the sandwich has evolved into this Wigz masterpiece.

“I would love Stu News readers to know we’re really focused on the community. I estimated in July and August that 80% of our sales were locals. In September we saw about a 20% drop in sales which reflects that, which is awesome. We got a lot of feedback the first two months, so we changed some things. We’re really focused on hearing the community – and being a good sandwich shop.

“I didn’t realize how big a part of my life Laguna was. I haven’t been this happy since I was in college,” Cornwell said.

And from the steady influx of customers, it seems they’re happy he’s back and in the business of making sandwiches.

Wigz is located at 1816 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to www.wigzlaguna.com.

