Laguna Beach High School Senior, Chris Herkins 101723

Laguna Beach High School Senior, Chris Herkins, earns Eagle rank and all merit badges

What do you do when you have earned your Eagle rank at 13? You set new goals. Earning an Eagle rank requires a Scout to earn 21 merit badges, have positions of responsibility, live by the Scout oath and law, and plan, develop and provide leadership to others on a service project.

laguna beach Chris and brother in Oahu

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Herkins Family

Chris Herkins being congratulated by Senator David Min on achieving all of the merit badges

laguna beach Chris and brother in Oahu

Click on photo for a larger image

Herkins receives plaque from Congresswoman Michelle Steel for earning Congressional Awards

Chris Herkins not only earned the 21 required merit badges, but went on to earn all 138 merit badges right before his 18th birthday. Only 4% of Scouts earn the rank of Eagle and less than one half of 1% earn every merit badge. For his service project, Herkins completed two in Crystal Cove State Park. His first project involved replacing one of the worn-down view benches at the end of a trail on a bluff with weather and insect resistant Brazilian Ipe wood and for his second project, he built a portable information board that could be used throughout the park. Raising the money for his Eagle project was tough but fortunately, people love See’s Candies, and he was able to set up a booth at Ralphs, where he sold a lot of candy since Ipe wood is very expensive.

laguna beach Chris and brother in Oahu

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Jeff Herkins, Alex Koleff, Kyle Herkins and Chris Herkins with the Ipe wood bench in Crystal Cove State Park

Earning all the merit badges took many years and a lot of planning. He and his family went to Park City, Utah, to earn the Snow Sports merit badge, Oahu, Hawaii, to earn the Scuba merit badge, Montana to earn the Fly Fishing merit badge and The Channel Islands to kayak.

laguna beach Chris and brother in Oahu

Click on photo for a larger image

Learning to fly fish in Montana

His favorite merit badges: Water Sports, where he learned how to water ski at the Long Beach Sea Base and Whitewater Rafting where he rafted down the Kern River at Camp Whitsett.

His least favorites were Basketry and Farm Mechanics, as they were just not as exciting as some of the other merit badges a Scout can earn like: Welding, Horsemanship, Robotics, Chemistry, Surveying, Archery, Game Design, Shotgun Shooting, Metal Work and Nuclear Science, to name just a few.

laguna beach Chris and brother in Oahu

Click on photo for a larger image

Jeff, Kyle and Chris Herkins hiking from Dana Point State Park to San Clemente State Park

Most Difficult: Scuba, because he had to trust his breathing under water and not panic and Skating because he had never skated before and first tried quad skating and then switched to ice skating, and took lessons twice a week for two months!

laguna beach Chris and brother in Oahu

Click on photo for a larger image

Herkins with his brother in Oahu, Hawaii

When asked what his years of Scouting had done for him, Herkins said it has taught him leadership as a Senior Patrol Leader and staff member at the National Youth Leadership Summer Camp, survival skills, general skills and the opportunity to try a lot of things he would have otherwise not been able to experience. His advice to anyone wanting to earn all the merit badges is to start early because you never know what may come your way like: COVID, no water to whitewater raft, a rained-out campout, or having trouble finding a merit badge counselor for a rare merit badge.

In his spare time, Herkins works hard to get good grades at Laguna Beach High School and Golden West College. He also loves playing tennis and was MVP and Captain of the Varsity Tennis Team last year. He also enjoys volunteering in his community and has earned his Bronze, Silver and Gold Level Congressional Awards as well as a U.S. Presidential Volunteer Award. What’s next? He is busy applying to universities where he wants to study Computer Science. He wants to thank all the volunteers in Scouting that helped him along the way through his Scouting experiences.

 

