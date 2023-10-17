NewLeftHeader

Good things come in threes at the Susi Q 101723

Good things come in threes at the Susi Q: Train your brain, create art & insure your health

This fall, the Susi Q center will be offering a two-part Brain Bootcamp as a fun way to fire up your neurons; a painting class that will spark your creativity; and practical advice from Medicare experts so that you can make the best choices for your individual health needs.

good things pond

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Gianne de Genevraye

“Pond at Sherman Gardens” by acclaimed international artist Gianne de Genevraye, who will be teaching a class at Susi Q

Train Your Brain

Ben Allen, Educational Specialist, Alzheimer’s Orange County, offers Brain Bootcamp, two free 90-minute sessions over two weeks filled with interactive memory enhancement strategies and healthy brain lifestyle tips. This course is not intended for people living with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia.

“Wordle enthusiasts, crossword puzzlers, and bridge and mahjong players will no doubt enjoy a competitive advantage after learning new memory techniques and the use of visual images in this class!” said Jo Ann Ekblad, director of programming and communications.

“On a more serious note, participants may well feel comforted to learn the difference between normal age-related memory changes and symptoms of serious problems such as Alzheimer’s.”

The two sessions are scheduled for November 7 and November 14 from 2- 3:30 p.m. at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. Register here.

Paint in Pastel

The Susi Q will present Still Life Painting in Pastel: The Basics with instructor Gianne de Genevraye, an acclaimed international artist.

good things Annenberg

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Annenberg Sunnylands, Michaeleen Gallagher

Gianne de Genevraye during a class at Annenberg Sunnylands

Emphasizing that her classes are non-competitive, de Genevraye noted that her emphasis is very much on the joy of making art, not on individual prowess. “My classes are structured not to be intimidating in any way,” she said.

good things roses

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Gianne de Genevraye

“Red Tulip and Pink Roses” by Gianne de Genevraye

Day one will focus on exercises that explore light and shadow; day two will focus on negative space and color, while students complete a contemporary finished Autumn Still Life drawing; and session three features a “Short History of Still Life” presentation along with an exhibition of students’ artwork light refreshments.

The three sessions take place on consecutive days: Tuesday, Nov. 7 and Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., and Thursday, Nov. 9 from 4-6 p.m. Register here.

Make the Most of Your Medicare

On Tuesday, Nov 14. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., HICAP (Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy) counselors will be on hand to help Medicare beneficiaries review their health and drug plans and make the best decisions for their health.

“Getting unbiased information to help you make choices that are vital for your individual health needs is so important,” said Susi Q Care Manager Martha Hernandez.

Appointments are required to speak to the counselors. Call 949.715.8104 to schedule a time that works for you.

While this day is important because it takes place during the Open Enrollment period, Oct. 15 – Dec. 7, Susi Q offers free Medicare counseling all year long on the third Monday of every month.

For more information on these three great offerings, visit www.thesusiq.org. To RSVP by phone, call 949.715.8105, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

