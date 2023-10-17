NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 101723

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Breakers football continues to roll…does this have the makings of another year at the top?

TJ headshot AugI hope you’re noticing that our local high school football team is showing strong signs of being something special…again! Remember, they won their first SS-CIF Championship last season, after appearing in the championship game for the first time in 60 years, and then beating Diamond Bar.

This past Friday, LBHS moved their overall record to 7-1 (1-0 in Pac 4 league play) with a 64-0 win over Ocean View.

And, although Ocean View is certainly not Mater Dei or St. John Bosco, they do have an overall record of 4-4, meaning they have the capability of winning football games. Just not last Friday’s!

The Breakers blew them out, early and often, scoring 45 first half points, with gifted junior quarterback Jackson Kollock throwing for five touchdown passes on his 11 completions during the evening. They included TDs of 19 yards, 66, 58, 55 and 13.

The fact is that Kollock checks a lot of the boxes needed to play at the next level. His size and arm strength are enough to already have some major college programs checking in on him.

Back to the evening. Things went so well that freshman QB Jack Hurst played in the second half, “mopping up” by completing seven of eight passes for two TDs of his own, including a 39-yard pass to sophomore Grant Regal and a 48-yarder to fellow-frosh Brady Stringham. Pretty impressive!

And while the offense is to be commended for putting up 64 points, the defense deserves equal accolades for holding the Seahawks to zero points.

Next up is Godinez Fundamental (Santa Ana) this Friday at home, beginning at 7 p.m.

Fair Game QB throwing ball

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Junior QB Jackson Kollock had another huge evening in leading the Breakers to a 64-0 win over Ocean View while throwing for five TDs

Fair Game SNL WR catching ball over his head

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Senior wide receiver Chase Tyson reaches up for 19-yard TD pass from Kollock midway through Friday’s first quarter

• • •

The City of Laguna Beach has a photo contest underway. The contest’s theme is “Through the Lens of Laguna Beach.” There is a $500 first place prize and additional winners will receive $100 each.

Organizers “encourage (photographers) to submit images with people in them, either from afar or close up.”

The contest is open to those who live, work, or exhibit in Laguna Beach.

The deadline to enter is November 13.

For a complete set of rules, categories and how to submit your photo entries, go here

• • •

Do you ever drive around town and see some street or sidewalk project underway…cones up…ditches dug, concrete broken and in piles, and tape boundaries blocking the area off?

And you wonder to yourself, when is that ever going to get finished?

Well, here goes, maybe this will help.

Diamond Utility Undergrounding at Diamond Street from Crestview Drive to Catalina Street, completion date expected to be December 2023.

Laguna Canyon Road Median Improvements from Forest Avenue to Canyon Acres Drive, completion date expected to be January 2024.

Park Ave. Utility Undergrounding from Park Avenue from St. Ann’s to West Terrace, completion date expected to be January 2024.

Coast Hwy. St. Resurfacing from north City limits to Ledroit Street and Seventh Avenue to south city limits with a completion date expected to be January 2024.

Coast Hwy. ADA Improvements and Street Surfacing (North Segment) from Ledroit Street to Ruby Street has a completion date expected to be May 2025.

Laguna Canyon Road Improvements from El Toro Road to the SR-73 Toll Road has a completion set for December 2025.

Coast Hwy. ADA Improvements and Street Resurfacing (South Segment) from Moss Street to Seventh Avenue is not expected to be completed until May 2026.

Don’t blame me, I’m just the messenger.

• • •

The Festival of Arts has announced the recent acquisition of two new pieces from longtime Festival exhibiting artists to its Permanent Art Collection.

The artwork from Kirsten Whalen and Dennis Dunton joins the more than 1,000 two-dimensional and three-dimensional works featured within the Festival’s Permanent Art Collection, some dating back to the early 1900’s.

“We’re thrilled to expand our permanent art collection with Kirsten’s and Dennis’ work,” said Festival of Arts Exhibits Director Christine Georgantas. “They bring fresh perspectives and creativity, enriching the tapestry of the Festival’s collection.”

The Permanent Art Collection is valued for its cultural and historical significance in relation to the art, culture, and ability to tell the story of the birth of the Festival and local art scene. The Permanent Art Collection showcases how the Festival became a major influence in the art world of Southern California, and many deem the collection a time capsule of art from the last century.

The two pieces include Dunton’s 2021 black and white photograph, The Giant Cow Beside the Road and Whalen’s 2022 watercolor painting, Once Upon Another Time.

Fair Game cow and globe

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of FOA

(L-R) Dennis Dunton’s 2021 B&W photo titled, “The Giant Cow Beside the Road” and Kirsten Whalen’s 2022 watercolor painting titled, “Once Upon Another Time”

To learn more about the Festival of Arts, and the Permanent Art Collection, visit www.lagunafestivalofarts.org.   

• • •

If you’ve been waiting for an invite to join the Board of Directors for the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, wait no further. The Chamber is currently accepting nominations for their 2024 Board. So, invite yourself.

Those interested should be interested in helping small businesses, enjoy getting involved in government affairs and making an impact on the quality of Chamber services. Apply here by November 1.

Nominations will be taken to their Nomination Committee for them to determine whether or not they’re qualified. If so, they’ll be put on a slate for a vote from the membership.

Oh, and you have to be a member in good standing with the Chamber…so you might want to start there.

• • •

Laguna Beach 10u travel baseball team, called the Laguna Rockpile Groms, last week entered their first-ever two-day tournament and won the D3 Gold Bracket. The Groms beat Cali Nationals 9-6 and then took down GBC from Long Beach, 14-2.

Way to go, GROMS!

Fair Game groms

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Rob Peters

Your champion Laguna Rockpile Groms

 

