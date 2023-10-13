NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Yoga + Fair Trade Boutique to hold grand opening on November 11

Katie Bond and James Gallen, the creative forces behind Laguna Beach Yoga + Fair Trade, have successfully cultivated a vibrant community center dedicated to yoga, meditation, mindfulness and fostering meaningful connections. Central to this sanctuary is a unique fair-trade boutique thoughtfully curated by The Peace Exchange, offering conscientiously sourced products from around the globe.

laguna beach family

Photos courtesy of Laguna Beach Yoga + Fair Trade

Katie Bond and James Gallen with their daughters

They are thrilled to announce the studio/boutique’s highly anticipated grand opening event on Saturday, Nov. 11, starting at 11 a.m. Open to the public, this spectacular celebration promises a diverse array of activities, entertainment and community engagement.

laguna beach clients

Click on photo for a larger image

Bond with some of her clients

Highlights include:

–Coffee and Elixir Bar: Savor a delightful selection of invigorating elixirs and freshly brewed coffee.

–Community Showcase Class: Immerse yourself in a collective yoga experience that embodies the spirit of togetherness.

–Teacher Introductions: Get to know our accomplished instructors, the driving force behind your transformative yoga journey.

–Live Music: Be serenaded by live musical performances that add a harmonious touch to the event.

–Special Giveaways: Stand a chance to win exciting prizes and surprises in our special giveaways.

–Fair Trade Boutique Specials: Discover exclusive offers and discounts on ethically sourced products from around the world.

laguna beach merchandise

Boutique merchandise

–Yoga Membership Offers: Explore unbeatable membership packages to kickstart your yoga practice.

–Self-Care Stations: Pamper yourself at our self-care stations, dedicated to enhancing your well-being.

–Kids’ Activities: Engage the young ones in a variety of fun and interactive kids’ activities, ensuring a day for the whole family.

Bond is a favorite Laguna Beach social entrepreneur and leading yoga instructor. With an extensive background spanning various yoga disciplines, Bond ardently promotes peace and embraces the yoga lifestyle. As a certified Reiki Master Teacher, she infuses her classes with compassion, facilitating healing and an authentic sense of simplicity.

Her teaching repertoire spans gentle yoga to advanced flows and meditation, providing her students with a nurturing space to explore a more profound sense of serenity and inner peace through yoga. Her journey commenced after earning her master’s degree, accumulating more than 22 years of personal practice and 16 years of teaching experience. Bond’s expertise extends globally as she leads yoga retreats and has worked internationally.

laguna beach mindful poses

Click on photo for a larger image

Bond working with clients

Notably, Bond is the author of The Little Book of Meditations, a Guide to Mindfulness. Her background includes founding The Peace Exchange, a local nonprofit dedicated to sustainable fair trade, and co-presiding over the Laguna Beach Parents Club, serving more than 300 local families. Bond and her family are deeply ingrained within the Laguna Beach community. Currently residing in North Laguna with her husband James and their two daughters, their presence is a cherished part of the local landscape.

As The Peace Exchange celebrates its 10th anniversary, Bond’s nonprofit organization continues to make a positive impact in Tanzania, Congo, Kenya, and through collaborations with Native American artists. Housed within the Laguna Beach Yoga studio, their boutique offers a haven for fair trade retail, showcasing handcrafted treasures from across the globe.

Whether you are seeking a gift created by a local mother or originating from the skilled hands of artisans in India, the diverse selection awaits you. The boutique seamlessly merges sustainable shopping practices with international artistry, providing ethical alternatives from yoga mats to tea and coffee.

laguna beach earrings

Artisan-crafted gifts in the Boutique

The studio and space are open seven days a week, offering exciting experiences, including yoga classes, meditation sessions, soothing sound baths, Reiki sessions, community gatherings, insightful workshops and rejuvenating mini retreats.

This grand opening event promises an unforgettable experience that encompasses the values of yoga, mindfulness and ethical shopping. They welcome you to join them in commemorating this momentous occasion and share in the community spirit.

Join them for a soothing coffee or tea, where you can unwind, relax and partake in a sense of community. To explore their offerings in-depth, visit www.lagunabeachyoga.com.

Laguna Beach Yoga + Fair Trade Boutique is located at 312 Broadway, Suite 203, Laguna Beach.

 

