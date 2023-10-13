NewLeftHeader

Laguna Plein Air Invitational After Dark

Photos by Scott Brashier

Laguna plein Carl Bretzke 1

As part of LPAPA’s Invitational, artists gathered Downtown on Tuesday, Oct. 10 to paint a nocturne masterpiece on Coast Highway at Forest Avenue and Main Beach. These talented artists created magic. Carl Bretzke paints cars on the street.

laguna plein Dan Mondloch 3

Onlookers admire Jason Li’s work

laguna plein Dan Mondloch 3

Dan Mondloch captures the iconic lifeguard tower. A different vibe when the sun goes down.

laguna plein richard boyer 4

Richard Boyer – Laguna’s streets and trolley

laguna plein Liza Mozzani McDill 7

Aimee Erickson – restaurant vibes

laguna plein Liza Mozzani McDill 7

PCH at night – Richard Vios

laguna plein Liza Mozzani McDill 7

After dark – Liza Mozzani McDill

 

