Laguna Food Pantry provides shoppers

Laguna Food Pantry is working to end hunger by addressing food insecurity; this may sound confusing because people tend to interchange the terms hunger and food insecurity. The two words might seem the same, but they mean two very different things. Hunger is the physical feeling someone has when they have not eaten food, leading to a deficit in the body’s caloric and nutritional intake.

A shopper picks up groceries from the Laguna Food Pantry drive-through

Food insecurity, a broader term, is the lack of consistent access to enough food for an active and healthy life for all household members. Many factors can cause food insecurity, including financial constraints, limited access to grocery stores, unemployment, poverty or unexpected expenses. Food insecurity does not necessarily mean a person is going hungry at every moment. It can manifest in various ways, such as skipping meals, reducing portion sizes, relying on low-cost, nutritionally inadequate food, or worrying about running out of food before having money to buy more. More stress gets added to a household that may already be experiencing instability and unpredictability by going in and out of food insecurity.

Hunger does not lead to food insecurity, but being food insecure can lead to hunger. Laguna Food Pantry provides shoppers continual access to groceries – eliminating someone’s impossible decision of deciding to pay for food that week or their medicine, rent or childcare.

Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to visit once a week to pick up free, fresh, nutritious groceries. If you know of anyone in need, please let them know.

To learn more about the Laguna Food Pantry, how to get involved, or ways to donate, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org. Your donation is greatly appreciated and critical in continuing their mission of ensuring no one goes hungry in our community.

Laguna Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

