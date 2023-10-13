NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 82  |  October 13, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Laguna Beach Business Club Speaker Series presents 101323

Share this story

Laguna Beach Business Club Speaker Series presents Jeffrey S. Redeker on October 19

The Laguna Beach Business Club (LBBC) has announced their October 19 meeting speaker is Jeffrey S. Redeker, president and director of Beach Cities Commercial Bank. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m. hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives.

Laguna Beach Redeker

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBBC

Jeffrey S. Redeker, LBBC guest speaker on October 19

Redeker started his banking career in 1994 at El Dorado Bank. He later moved to Dana Niguel Bank and then Sun Country Bank. In 2000, he became the vice president/SBA department manager at South County Bank in Rancho Santa Margarita. He also served as SVP of SBA and regional manager at Capital Bank and Partners Bank of California, respectively. He has more than 29 years of banking experience, primarily in management, SBA management and business development positions in Southern California. Before organizing Beach Cities Commercial Bank, he served as SVP, senior relationship manager at Cal Private Bank, based in La Jolla, Calif. During his tenure, he was assigned to the Newport Beach office and was responsible for business development as well as recruiting relationship managers and support staff.

Redeker has always been active in the local community. He is currently the chairman of the Government Affairs Committee for the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce and has served two terms as chairman of the board. He is the past president of the Laguna Beach Rotary Club, and former chairman of the Laguna Board of Realtors Affiliate Committee. He is also an active member of the Irvine Chamber of Commerce and Chairman and founder of the Grapes for Grads Scholarship Fundraiser (18 years), one of Orange County’s most successful fundraisers and wine tasting events.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs that meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of their community and lives with the goal of building and maintaining relationships with local professionals and businesses that they can proudly recommend to clients and friends. LBBC also supports their community by providing and participating in community services and/or events that benefit the citizens of Laguna Beach.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at Nirvana Grille, 303 Broadway St., #101, Laguna Beach. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30, payable by check to the Laguna Beach Business Club or by cash the day of the meeting. Space is limited. Guests, be sure you receive RSVP confirmation.

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend the meeting, visit their website at www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, or email them at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.