Community invited to Just Gather’s 101323

Community invited to Just Gather’s “You Deserve Self-Care” on October 22

On Sunday, Oct. 22, Just Gather, a Laguna Beach-based nonprofit, welcomes the community to “You Deserve Self-Care” on Sky Park Circle in Irvine. The event begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Lunch will be served and drop-ins are welcome.

Just Gather’s mission is to promote positive mindsets and mental wellness to youth and families. The focus is on inner peace through nature, purpose, experiential learning, holistic healing modalities, neuroscience and critical digital detox. As a collaborative-based nonprofit, partner resource tables are available for guests to learn about the array of mental wellness options.

Joelle Yang, Joy Ambassador for Just Gather

The event includes mantra bracelet making, unique shopping, love-rock and well-shell painting. Scheduled options begin on the turf at 11 a.m. with Giggle Breathwork and Yoga. At 12:30 p.m., Morgyn Danae leads Somatic Dance Movement. And, at 1:30 p.m., Evelina Pentcheva will take guests on a unique sound bath journey. The team plans to say a few words for teatime at 3 p.m.

Space is limited to the first 300 guests who RSVP with a minimum donation of $88. Young adults/students/veterans/Native Americans, $22.

Kelly Dooley is being honored for her work and dedication to domestic violence victims. As an entrepreneur, innovator and founder of Liiight Haus, Dooley empowers youth and women with health, fitness and glamorous full-fashion shoots after professional head-to-toe style sessions. Her BodyRock Sport activewear brand was created for women to love the skin they’re in, which led to Dooley styling A-list celebrities. She pioneered the fashionable mastectomy sports bra in her “Empower’-em Collection,” donating one per purchase back to the American Cancer Society. Now, as a social media and luxury branding professional, Dooley inspires clients to put philanthropy first, integrating cause-marketing within respective brands.

According to Dooley: “In 2023, we must put mental wellness and self-care as top priorities. There are great forces of good and evil at work, as seen in domestic abuse, broken families, screen-dependent-controlled youth and fentanyl homicide. Just Gather creates family, screen-free with community-inspired wellness.”

Just Gather’s Executive Director Michelle Highberg added: “A core issue our nation must tackle is screen dependency. It is proportionately linked to depression, isolation, addiction and fear-based mentalities…I am humbled to be part of this wellness movement where I get to witness our Co-Founder Evelina Pentcheva leading with love as the wind beneath the wings of our youth. Together, we cheer on these brilliant Gen Z teens to create a healthier new world.”

Questions/scholarship requests can be made via DM on Instagram @justgatherwellness. Just Gather is collecting donations of gently used clothing for Laura’s House. Sponsorship opportunities range from $250-$5,000. Businesses/individuals who wish to get involved may email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or via text: 949.813.7681.

For more information about Morgyn Danae, go to www.morgyndanae.com.

For more information about Evelina Pentcheva, go to www.presencetoradiance.com.

To learn more about Just Gather, visitwww.justgatherwellness.org.

 

