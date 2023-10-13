NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 101323

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

It’s time to rally around one of our art institutions

TJ headshot AugOne of our own needs our help.

Rick Conkey, the founder and director of the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center at 235 Forest Ave., is in a tight spot. He needs to raise $70,000 before the end of the year to pay the Center’s bills and build a vital secondary stairway access to Eiler Way, the one-way alley behind the Center.

According to a Center spokesperson, “It’s a longtime safety concern that will finally be reckoned with next month as workers get the job done.”

As such, the Center will likely be dark for two months, meaning no income from music and art performances nor rentals of the space, which normally barely cover the Center’s monthly nut.

Rick, in his perennially upbeat style and passion, has long been covering many of the Center’s expenses from his day job as a private tennis coach. But, we all know that’s no way to run a nonprofit, especially in a town that prides itself on being an arts enclave.

Here’s where you, the community, can jump in. A Day of the Dead-themed fundraiser at the Center is planned for Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. presenting Tremoloco, a “superband” (a band comprised of players from a variety of other notable bands). The musicians include three former longtime members of Los Lobos: Cougar Estrada, Tony Zamora and Roberto Rodriquez III; Oingo Boingo’s Johnny “Vatos” Hernández and sought-after studio player Jeffrey P. Ross (Bellamy Brothers, Rosie Flores).

It will be a musical night to remember in an intimate setting with sumptuous autumn-inspired appetizers, wine and beer.

Here’s what you can expect: the Dia de los Muertos theme will be carried out in an art exhibition that includes a Mexican ofrenda, or altar honoring a deceased loved one, by Laguna Beach artist Ricardo Duffy.

So, starting at 6:30 p.m., guests may view the Duffy exhibition, eat, drink and mingle with the band.

Sponsorships are available to support this young organization that presents art in many forms, from music, dance, visual art, poetry, plays, film and video…and all to support local artists.

LBCAC is a piece of Laguna’s history. Late photographer Mark Chamberlain passed it on to Rick Conkey to carry on the legacy of his BC Space (the “B” was for late photographer Jerry Burchfield), a hangout for avant garde artists and those who gave Laguna its reputation as a creative hub.

Sponsorships start at $1,000. Tickets to the November 4 party are just $250 (and tax-deductible). Visit www.lbculturalartscenter.org for tickets and more info.

Let’s join together and make this happen!

• • •

The 68th Annual Laguna Beach Open Volleyball Tournament begins today through Sunday (Oct. 13-15) at Main Beach.

Today is Qualification Day and then the Main Draw runs Saturday and Sunday. It’ll be 16 teams in modified pool play.

Pool play will commence at 7:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Quarterfinals, semis and finals are Sunday, with the women’s quarterfinals beginning at 8 a.m.

There’s $25,000 in prize money, with $12.5K each earmarked for male and female teams.

The tournament is co-hosted by the City of Laguna Beach in partnership with the AVP, CBVA and some Laguna Beach locals.

For more info., go to https://avp.com/event/tour-series-laguna-beach-open/.

• • •

Jon Batarse is the Executive Pastor of a nearby area church.

When Jon’s not involved with teaching the word of Jesus Christ, he loves spending time with his family, centered around his son Gavin (8) and daughter Morgan (11). Both play sports, and you can usually find Jon coaching them.

Along the way with all of that, something happened that has potentially changed the family’s entire life.

Let’s step back for a second. Those of you who grew up playing baseball or softball might remember what an ordeal it was to break in a brand-new glove or mitt.

I remember for me as a kid it was to regularly oil it, put a ball in the web, roll the mitt around the ball just right, place it between the mattresses of my bed every night and sleep on it.

B-t-w, it became perfect!

Jon Batarse also had his way; he taught his kids to roll the glove into position and then put multiple rubber bands around it to hold it perfectly in place. One day, after son Gavin got a new mitt, Jon sat down with him, reached for the rubber bands and realized he didn’t have any.

Fair Game Bartese family

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of the Batarse family

Showing off the Glove Wrap – (L-R) Jon Batarse with his children, Gavin and Morgan

As curious kids often do, Gavin had a question: he asked his dad why he used rubber bands and not something bigger, wider and stretchable instead to bind it.

Great question…and a light went off.

To have some fun, Jon, along with the kids, ordered various materials of product in different lengths and thickness. Together they created something they would eventually call the “Glove Wrap.”

The next plan was now that they had an idea, how did he perhaps take the next step and teach the kids a little bit about product development, packaging, marketing, et al. You know, that whole entrepreneurial experience.

So, together, as a family team, they did just that, including developing a website called https://glovewrap.com/.

They even got a little product endorsement of sorts. One day at an Angels game, Gavin got with Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray to introduce the product to him. Well, he liked it and a video of that moment went viral. Other big-leaguers soon followed suit.

Fair Game Glove Wrap

Click on photo for a larger image

Glove Wrap on display in packaging

Today, Gavin, Dad and Morgan have 100,000 followers and have had 30 million views.

The question became, where do we go from here?

Well, the Batarses, who love to sit down weekly and together watch their favorite TV show Shark Tank, applied. But it’s such a long shot to get there. Out of some 14,000 ideas attempting to get onto the show each season, only around 70 actually make it to filming, with only 50 of those ever actually even making it all the way to air.

But, after a year-plus of trying, the Batarses finally got the call to the “BIG LEAGUES,” so to speak. Tonight, there they will be, pitching the Glove Wrap to the likes of the Shark Tank crew…Mark Cuban, Mr. Wonderful and the gang.

Do they get a deal? Well, you have to watch tonight to find out.

The program airs at 8 p.m. on ABC.

 

