Laguna Art Museum celebrates 50 years of Self Help Graphics & Art and its influence on the Chicano and Latinx community
Story and Photos by MARRIE STONE
This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.
To appreciate another person’s lived experience and understand their point of view, look to their art. Art doesn’t rely on language to communicate emotion. It works on both the conscious and subconscious mind to convey the artist’s inner life. It evokes empathy and stirs the subliminal. Sometimes it serves as a call to action and an instrument for political and social change. Other times it celebrates cultural heritage, tradition or simply the small moments of daily life.
Click on photo for a larger image
“Marking an Era: Celebrating Self Help Graphics & Art at 50” is on display at the Laguna Art Museum now through January 15, 2024 on the museum’s lower level
But the tools to produce art aren’t always accessible to those who could benefit most from them. Materials are expensive. The process can be time consuming. Studio space is both costly and difficult to find. Talented teachers in economically depressed communities might be unavailable. Art is an indulgence many simply cannot afford.
In the wake of the Chicano Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, Self Help Graphics & Art (SHG) was born. Brought to life by Sister Karen Boccalero, alongside a community of Mexican and Chicano artists, the organization was immediately embraced by the community and financially supported by public, private and government funds. It offered not only studio space, materials and instruction to Chicano artists in East Los Angeles, but a sense of community and an opportunity for artistic collaboration.
Back then, “Chicano” was a derogatory term, both classist and racist in its references to working-class Mexican Americans living in Spanish-speaking neighborhoods largely in Eastern Los Angeles. But the Chicano Movement changed that, embracing the Chicano/a/x identity, encouraging a cultural revival and inspiring empowerment by rejecting assimilation. Its followers preserved their religious traditions, advanced social justice and expressed their cultural and political strength through art. Beginning in 1973, that art was, in large part, created at SHG.
Recognizing the important role SHG played in the Southern California art community, the Laguna Art Museum (LAM) acquired roughly 170 SHG prints for its permanent collection in 1992. Now through January 15, 2024 to honor its 50th anniversary, LAM celebrates SHG’s contributions by exhibiting the printworks of 78 of its artists over the past several decades. This extensive exhibition includes prints by such visionaries as Gilbert “Magu” Luján, Tony Ortega, Margaret Garcia and SHG co-founder and director Sister Karen Boccalero.
Get a sneak peek at “Marking an Era: Celebrating Self Help Graphics & Art at 50” in this short video presentation
Last Saturday night (Oct. 7), SHG scholar Kevin Cruz Amaya spoke at LAM about the impact of SHG on the Chicano/a/x community, highlighting several of the artists whose works are on display. Amaya is a Ph.D. candidate at UCLA completing his dissertation on Gilbert “Magu” Luján and his artistic, political and intellectual contributions on the Chicano/a/x community. Amaya’s talk added depth and texture to the exhibition, broadening the audience’s appreciation and understanding of the works displayed. Here are a few highlights from his presentation.
Click on photo for a larger image
In 1992, LAM acquired roughly 170 SHG prints for its permanent collection. This exhibition contains the work of 78 artists from that acquisition.
Like many artists before him, Amaya gravitated toward silkscreen because of its affordability. “It’s really an accessible medium,” he said. “I couldn’t afford high quality wood for carvings or engravings, or copper plates to create etchings.” While attending undergrad at Cornell University, Amaya began studying the artistic tradition that had been in his own Southern Californian backyard.
The first thing visitors might notice is the vibrant use of color in almost every silkscreen print. When you enter the exhibition, Sister Karen’s Without (1983) sets the tone. “As with much of the art created at SHG, the artist’s individuality was not completely detached from the work,” Amaya said. “The content, the messages, the imagery in subtle but also very specific ways communicated the artist’s personality, experience and politics.” Sister Karen recreated Mahatma Gandhi’s seven sins and used color as a form of repetition. The colors she chose – blue, yellow and salmon – created new tones and textures. The effect is that each layer has a multiplying effect on the previous one.
“The final layer is an assertive, oxidized red that utilizes the negative space of the stencil to create the text and image. This final layer carries the same conviction that characterizes the Karen who held steadfast to her beliefs in the power of the arts to effect change,” Amaya said.
Click open story button to continue reading…
Click on photo for a larger image
Sister Karen Boccalero’s 1983 print “Without”
Across the room from Without hangs Luján’s Cruising Turtle Island (1986). Luján was a pioneer artist of the Chicano art movement in Southern California and this iconic print also hangs in the Smithsonian’s American Art collection. It gives us a glimpse into Luján’s imaginative and utopian take on Magulandia with its whimsical landscapes, environments and people. In his Chicano-centric view of life, the road doesn’t disappear into the horizon, but instead forms an endless loop which is navigated by a 1950s Chevy coupe lowrider, customized with neo-indigenous hieroglyphics. Note the colorful palm trees and desert flora and fauna, the fanciful flying saucers and the colorful hounds.
Watch for the recurring symbolism of food, lowriders, the congested freeways of East L.A., Day of the Dead imagery, sacred hearts and the prolific use of bright colors throughout the exhibition. These all play important roles in Chicano/a/x culture.
“The print exudes energy and illustrates the fantastical, romantic world structured by American culture,” Amaya said. “Cruising Turtle Island is also a wonderful example of the high-quality works that were, and continued to be, produced at SHG.
Click on photo for a larger image
Gilbert “Magu” Luján’s “Cruising Turtle Island” (1986)
Take time to consider the seemingly simplistic but highly symbolic work, Frieda and Diego Show Us Mexico (1991) by Tony Ortega. “As the print suggests, Frieda and Diego are showing us Mexico, which consists of three elements – its artists, its people and its indigenous heritage. Each of these elements strategically placed in the composition articulates a referential and general connection to what many global Chicana and Chicano artists drew from to establish their sense of identity,” Amaya said.
By blending pop art, cubism and representational art, Ortega highlights the Chicano experience of juggling different identities and multiple perspectives as both Mexicans and Americans. The content is the message.
Note the faceless figures in the background. The rejection of individuality “articulates the notion of community. Individualism does not overpower collective harmony,” Amaya said. By using the same color brown, and mass producing it in the print, Ortega emphasizes this idea of the conviviality, community and the collective which are all critical concepts for SHG and its artists.
Finally, note the pyramid in the background, the only architectural element in the piece. Ortega intended to reinforce the notion that his indigenous heritage lies in the distant past. This is consistent with SHG’s theme that members of the Chicano art community reject cultural assimilation and continue to honor their ancestors.
Click on photo for a larger image
Tony Ortega’s “Frieda and Diego Show Us Mexico” (1991)
Amaya pointed out the tension that’s always existed in printmaking – what distinguishes art that can be mass produced from fine art? Can they coexist in the same realm? Alongside that question, Chicano artists face an additional burden, the assumption that their work is inherently too political or overly concerned with identity issues to be considered fine art. As a consequence, they’ve suffered the derogatory label “ethnic art” or propaganda. But it’s that very nature of silkscreen – its affordability and reproducibility – that makes it a powerful force for a healthy democracy. “In this case, the form is the message,” Amaya said.
Click on photo for a larger image
For the many common themes and similar style, each piece in this collection is highly individualized and unique to the artist
For a final note of nostalgia, don’t miss Anna Eating Salsa (1986) by Margaret Garcia. Its muted color wash creates an illusion of memory, allowing the viewer to project their own memories of meals with family and times around the dinner table onto the image. Like the many images of death in the exhibition, eating is also the great economic equalizer. Regardless of our socioeconomics, our ethnicities and our cultural heritage, we’re all human. We all suffer. We all die. But we also all enjoy simple pleasures. These themes of our shared humanity are present in many of the prints on display.
Yet notice that Anna is eating with her hands, a nod to her own cultural heritage and another rejection of Euro-American assimilation. “Garcia emphasizes the importance of continuing these forms of cultural practices and identity across generations. Beneath this seeming contradiction lies a refusal to fully assimilate into the majority and a recognition that we belong, regardless of different cultural practices,” Amaya said.
Click on photo for a larger image
Margaret Garcia’s “Anna Eating Salsa” (1986)
“Beyond the artistic output and its exemplary roster of community events and programming, SHG [models a way] out of the current structures in the art world and the current market,” Amaya concluded. “Its success suggests that it is possible for new modes of artistic expression to emerge from the so-called margins. I anticipate SHG will continue to be a training ground for many generations of artists and a launching pad for Chicano, Chicana and Latinx artists into the art world.”
Marking an Era: Celebrating Self Help Graphics & Art at 50 will be on display through January 15, 2024. On Saturday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., LAM will hold a Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration. SHG will bring their Barrio Mobile Art Studio to teach screen printing in the newly redesigned STUDIO/Lab at LAM. For more information on the exhibit and its programming, click here.
This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.