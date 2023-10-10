NewLeftHeader

Sawdust Art Classes introduces an “After School Art” program at Sawdust Festival

Sawdust Art Festival has announced its fall schedule, which not only hosts a selection of new and returning, vibrant classes taught by local Sawdust artists, but also launches an exciting and much anticipated afterschool program, “After School Art” at the Sawdust.

Fun and educational, the after-school program is aimed at youth ages 10-18 and will cover a wide variety of art forms that include printmaking, painting, ceramics and mixed media. Each afternoon explores a different medium, and some may offer two or three different activities, giving students a deeper understanding of how that medium works.

Afternoon Art Classes

Offering workshops through the end of November, “After School Art” is aimed at igniting the imagination of students and allowing them to explore their creative selves. Students can sign up for one or more classes, and those students who register for a four-week program will receive a complimentary tote bag filled with a variety of wonderful art supplies. Classes run from 3:30-5 p.m. on Wednesdays in October, and from 3:30-5 p.m. on Thursdays in November; their next class will be on Wednesday, Oct. 11, and they can’t wait to see you there.

Mixed Media Magic

Sawdust Art Classes’ fall offering is also brim-full with other artist-led art classes. On Thursdays (beginning Oct. 12), you can learn the photography techniques of a professional. Local photographer Mary Church will guide you through the key elements of photography, including perspective, composition, color, design and imagery. This Friday (Oct. 13), Charleine Guy teaches a vibrant and expressive workshop titled Mixed Media Magic; and in the evening, you can paint a live, classical ballerina with artist Michelle Burt who will demonstrate step-by-step how to convey the magical connection between shape and movement.

Ballet drawing and painting transformation

On Saturday (Oct. 14), Burt will also be teaching an Art Healing Transformational Workshop, encouraging you to transform the stress of your life into something beautiful by utilizing different textures, materials, colorful mediums and tools to create a unique piece of beautiful artwork. Saturday also sees ceramicist Robert Jones teaching the ever-popular Pottery Wheel Experience, that will take you through the hands-on process to make your very own ceramic pieces.

Master Glassblowing

Over the weekend, encounter a truly unique experience of blowing glass with a master glassblower, or learn fused glass techniques with Barbara Lolli. Additionally, if you have always wanted to learn how to sew, why not take Carmen Gundelach’s Introduction to Sewing and make a beautiful messenger bag.

Sawdust Art Classes have many expressive and informative classes offered every week that the Sawdust Art Festival wants to share with you (far too many to mention here!). Visit Sawdust online (click here) for detailed information on classes, times and listings. They can’t wait to share the magic of art with you!

Wednesdays in October and Thursdays in November, 3:30-5 p.m.

After School Art

The afterschool program will run right through to the end of November. The classes cover a range of different mediums including printmaking, painting, and clay. Fun yet educational, each class is priced at $50, or $195 for four weeks which includes a free tote bag filled with art supplies.

Thursday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Mary Church

I Spy your Eye Photography: Cover the key principles of photography, including composition, design, color and light. Leave with three beautiful, printed images.

Friday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Charleine Guy

Mixed Media Magic: Immerse yourself in a world art with no rules. Create a beautiful, impressionistic work of art using acrylic paint, mixed media, and vibrant color.

Friday, Oct. 13, 5-7 p.m.: Michelle Burt, with complimentary wine!

Ballerina Drawing & Painting Exploration: Join Michelle to experience the magical connection between shape and movement as you paint the graceful elegance of a live ballerina. All levels are welcome.

Saturday, Oct. 14, 1-3 p.m.: Robert Jones

Pottery Wheel Experience: Learn how to make your own pottery pieces on the wheel; Each student will make approximately two to three pieces under the careful guidance of Robert Jones.

Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or 1-3 p.m.

Glassblowing: Encounter the magic of glassblowing! A truly unique experience where you will be taken through the glassblowing process step-by-step to create a beautiful piece of artwork.

Saturday, Oct. 14, 1-5 p.m.: Michelle Burt, with complimentary wine!

Art Healing Transformational Workshop: Transform the stress of your life into something beautiful; find your own rhythm by utilizing different textures, materials, colorful mediums and tools to create a unique piece of beautiful artwork.

Sunday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Barbara Lolli

Fused Glass Jewelry: Learn to make stunning glass jewelry from a rainbow of vibrant colors and different types of glass. No prior experience is needed.

Sunday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or 1-3 p.m.

Glassblowing: Encounter the magic of glassblowing! A truly unique experience where you will be taken through the glassblowing process step-by-step to create a beautiful piece of artwork.

Sunday, Oct. 15, 2-5 p.m.: Carmen Gundelach

Cost: $125 inclusive of all sewing notions, fabric, and use of sewing machine. Intro to Sewing: Messenger Bag: Working with a selection of sewing supplies, Gundelach will introduce you to the basics of sewing to create a very individual, one-of-a-kind messenger bag.

Monday, Oct. 16 and Tuesday, Oct. 17, 1-5 p.m. – Michelle Lance

Natural Dyeing Workshop: A two-day workshop learning how to use natural materials to dye clothing into sustainable, wearable art.

Thursday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Portrait Photography: A one-to-one photography lesson in portraiture. Learn tonal values, contrast and composition to achieve beautiful results every time!

Friday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Charleine Guy

Mixed Media Magic: Immerse yourself in a world art with no rules! Create a beautiful, impressionistic work of art using acrylic paint, mixed media and vibrant color.

Friday, Oct. 20, 5-7 p.m.: Barbara Lolli, with complimentary wine!

Fused Glass Critters: Let the figment of your imagination run wild and mix and match a rainbow of color and shapes to create a one-of-a-kind glass piece that will reflect your inner child.

 

