LPAPA’s 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air FP 101323

LPAPA’s 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Invitational comes to an end with Invitational Art Show on October 15

LPAPA’s gearing up for the 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Invitational and has several things planned during this much anticipated event.

lpapa 25 foa

Photos courtesy of LPAPA

Annual Collectors Gala on October 14 at FOA

The 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational will be presented October 7-15, with the Annual Collectors Gala on Saturday, Oct. 14 – SOLD OUT

The 20223 Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational features 35 of the nation’s top award-winning plein air artists who are dedicated to painting the landscape and preserving the plein air painting tradition and Laguna’s artistic legacy. During the nine-day Plein Air Art Festival, the invited artists will paint the coastlines, canyons and street scenes in Laguna Beach and beyond. There will be opportunities to purchase original paintings created during the week, meet the artists and attend a variety of events. The artists will submit what they consider to be their best paintings at the end of the week for the awards judging for the Collectors Gala October 14 exhibition premiere, followed by the Invitational Art Show on Sunday, Oct. 15.

 lpapas art show

Photos courtesy of LPAPA

LPAPA Invitational Art Show at FOA on October 15

Sunday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

LPAPA Invitational Art Show

The FOA gates are open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with free entry for all art lovers to see the 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Invitational Art Show* at the Festival of Arts.

Sunday will be the last chance to meet invited plein air master painters who are dedicated to continuing the Laguna Plein Air painting tradition. Come support the arts and the artists, watch painting demos, and celebrate the Plein Air legacy. Proceeds from the sale of artwork benefit the artists and nonprofit LPAPA.

Interested in purchasing art, but can’t make it on Sunday? Call LPAPA at 949.376.3635 in advance of the event date or click here to register to reserve a personal Art Concierge, who will assist you.

*Note: Artwork sold during Saturday’s Collectors Gala, including sold award-winning paintings, will not be exhibited during the Sunday Art Show.

lpapa 25th catalog

Click on photo for a larger image

The show continues through October 16

The show opened at the LPAPA Gallery on Thursday, Sept. 7 and continues through Monday, Oct. 16, with artwork that was unsold at the auction still available for purchase, at the full gallery price.

The Catalog Art Show represents a showcase painting from each of the 35 Invitational Artists participating in LPAPA’s 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational plus a showcase painting from each of LPAPA’s Founding Members for their Silver Anniversary celebration. The art will be featured in this year’s published Invitational Art Catalog (2023 Collectors Gala guests, Catalog Art collectors and auction winners will receive a complimentary copy of the printed catalog).

Proceeds generated through the sale of artwork supports the artists and the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit art organization.

The LPAPA Gallery is located at 414 North Coast Highway on Gallery Row between Jasmine and Myrtle streets. Gallery hours are Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and by appointment.

