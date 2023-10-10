NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 81  |  October 10, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

LAM adds more to the great line-up FP 101023

Share this story

LAM adds more to the great line-up for October and announces 11th Annual Art & Nature

Many exciting exhibitions are on view at Laguna Art Museum (LAM) and the museum has added more public programs, including the opening of the 11th Annual Art & Nature on November 2, a highly anticipated event.

Laguna Art Museum unveils 11th Annual Art & Nature on November 2

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) will present the 11th Annual Art & Nature, an immersive journey into the symbiotic relationship between art and the natural world. The Art & Nature initiative addresses the environmental situation through a creative and unique lens – the artist’s perspective. Beginning November 2, this transformative multidisciplinary event will converge art, science and nature on a grand scale. Art & Nature is the museum’s largest public program of the year, bringing together thousands of participants to foster a love of nature, raise environmental awareness and discover cross-sections between science and the arts.

October 14, 2023-January 7, 2024

Breaking the Rules: Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) announces Breaking the Rules: Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown, on view from October 14, 2023, through January 7, 2024. This remarkable showcase pays tribute to the pioneering artists Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown, renowned for their contributions to Bay Area Figuration. Throughout their artistic journeys, they fearlessly explored new styles and subjects, from captivating landscapes featuring classic bathers to Baroque-inspired still lifes adorned with everyday objects, animals and flowers. Breaking the Rules is an immersive experience with a rich collection of 75 paintings, watercolors and drawings, offering an in-depth exploration of these trailblazing artists’ exceptional talents.

Sunday, Oct. 15, 2 p.m.

Curator Scott A. Shields delivers the LAM opening exhibition lecture Breaking the Rules: Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown.

In reaction to the widespread pursuit of Abstract Expressionism in the late 1940s and early 1950s, several avant-garde artists in the San Francisco Bay Area began to reengage with the visible world, the artists applying the gestural style of action painting to depictions of people, landscapes and still lifes. The artist couple Paul Wonner (1920-2008) and William Theophilus “Bill” Brown (1919-2012), both of whom had just completed Master’s Degrees in Art from the University of California, Berkeley, aligned themselves with this new direction and became leading practitioners of the style today known as “Bay Area Figuration.” The couple subsequently lived in various California cities, pursuing opportunities to paint and teach, before finally settling in San Francisco.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $12, Non-members: $18.

For tickets, click here.

lam adds moms

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LAM

New Moms at the Museum on October 16

Monday, Oct. 16, 9-10:30 a.m.

New Moms at the Museum

Join LAM for our New Moms at the Museum group on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at the Laguna Art Museum. Come meet new moms and insightful professionals surrounded by an electric mix of Californian art. The meet-up will be a blend of education, information and socialization with an artistic element.

The meeting will start with an introduction of a featured piece of art by museum staff.

Then three tips from fourth trimester and beyond specialists for mom’s self-care and newborn issues. Also in attendance will be two professionals from the birth community such as midwives, doulas, newborn care specialists, nutritionists, acupuncturists, massage therapists and more.

The last 45 minutes are for you to meet and mingle.

Bring a yoga mat to lie your baby on and a comfy blanket for extra warmth, as it can get chilly in the museum. Due to the meet-up being held at the museum, this gathering is for babies zero (pregnant) to six months.

The group is not only for new moms but also for new dads.

A tasty morsel and beverage will be provided.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14.

Children under 12: Free.

For tickets, click here.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

lam adds outside in

Click on photo for a larger image

“Outside In” - October 21

Saturday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m.

Storytime Saturday

Bring your little ones to Laguna Art Museum for an interactive Storytime and art-making experience unlike any other. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others.

This Month’s Session

This month’s selection is Outside In: A Caldecott Honor Award Winner, by Deborah Underwood and illustrated by Cindy Derby. Kids will participate in an engaging read-aloud led by our education staff as well as in-gallery and art-making activities that encourage us to evaluate our connection to nature.

Museum members: $7

Non-members: $14

All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only.

lam adds lifetime

Click on photo for a larger image

Wish of a Lifetime - October 22

Sunday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m.

Wish of a Lifetime

Child of war, Holocaust survivor, mother, and artist – Inna was born in Ukraine in 1941. A Wish of a Lifetime brings Inna to the Laguna Art Museum to share her life story and to fulfill her wish of showing her painting in an art museum.

In this public talk, Inna will discuss the challenges and losses of her lifetime and the power of art to heal the human spirit.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $12, Non-members: $18.

For tickets, click here.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum exhibitions and programming, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.