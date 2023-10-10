NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Live! presents “Music Insights: Listening to New (Classical) Music” on November 14

Join Laguna Beach Live! for an engaging conversation and performance, featuring violinist Madalyn Parnas Möller and musicologist Kristi Brown Montesano, designed to enhance your appreciation of violin repertoire and contemporary music.

Anne Akiko Meyers

The event takes place at the Laguna Beach Woman’s Club on Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and complimentary for children 12 and under. Presented by Laguna Beach Live! and the Philharmonic Society of Orange County, the evening is an exciting introduction for the 2024 Laguna Beach Music Festival that features Anne Akiko Meyers with several new works and commissions for violin. Akiko Meyers is one of the world’s most esteemed violinist and has been described as “a musical wizard, with astonishing access to every kind of expressive color (The San Diego Union-Tribune).

Madalyn Parnas Möller

As an artist founded at the complex intersection of musical heritage and unprecedented innovation, American violinist Madalyn Parnas Möller secures her place on today’s concert stage by bringing inimitable style and artistic vision to every performance. Since her solo debut at the age of 12 performing the Kabalevsky Violin Concerto, Parnas Möller’s concert record throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia affirms her dedication to performance and new repertoire.

Dr. Kristi Brown-Montesano

Dr. Kristi Brown-Montesano approaches graduate seminars, adult-education classes, podcasts, and pre-concert lectures with the same philosophy: that offering context – rigorously researched, provocative, and humanistic – empowers listeners and musicians to make their own meaningful connections to classical music. As a faculty member at the Colburn School Conservatory of Music from 2003-22, she served as chair of music history and helped shape the degree programs of the institution. Today, Brown-Montesano is a lecturer in musicology at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music.

The Woman’s Club is located at 286 St. Ann’s, Laguna Beach.

For tickets, click here, or call 949.715 9713.

 

