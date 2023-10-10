NewLeftHeader

Cultural arts announcements and September FP 101023

Cultural arts announcements Stage on Forest this weekend

The winners of the Juried Fine Art Exhibition will be on display through November 16.

Stage on Forest

–Friday, Oct. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Upstream

–Saturday, Oct. 14, 5:30- 7:30 p.m.

Giovanni Simone

–Sunday, Oct. 15, 5-7 p.m.

Jackie Pember

Children’s Holiday Palette Exhibition

Deadline: November 20

The Arts Commission invites artists to apply for its exhibitions, grants and programs. These programs are funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

cultural arts pink

Photos courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Melody Nuñez, “Motherhood: VOID,” 2022 Juried Fine Art - First Place

The deadline for the annual Juried Fine Art exhibition has passed. Elected works of the Juried Fine Art exhibition will be displayed at Laguna Beach City Hall  through November 16.

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

 

