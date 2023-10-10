NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 101023

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Tonight’s City Council leads off with Closed Session to discuss tricky ADU issue

TJ headshot AugTonight is Laguna Beach City Council. The Regular Meeting begins at 5 p.m., in the usual place with the usual suspects.

Suspects? Wait, save the cards and letters…it wasn’t an attack on anyone, it was just an attempt at fun!

Preceding the Regular Meeting is a Closed Session from 4-5 p.m.

Under the Closed Session are several property issues in the 31000 block of Coast Highway. The first one deals with properties 31729 and 31735, which both fall under “City Surplus Lands.” What’s expected to be discussed is price and terms of payment on the property between the city and a development group.

The second item relates to an ADU.

Remember last issue when I discussed Village Laguna’s concerns with ADUs? Well, here’s an example.

There is a development project at 1673 Louise St. in North Laguna. What’s at stake is a “view impact” that would reportedly “be created by the (property’s) proposed two-story ADU.”

The property’s owner has reportedly retained legal counsel.

There has been a threat of litigation that the city has received from several neighbors “due to their concerns for potential impacts to their property values.”

Stay tuned.

Now, on to the Regular Meeting. With Interim City Manager Sean Joyce at the helm, I remind you.

Under Consent, several requests to bring your attention to:

–A request to authorize a one-time contribution of $40,000 to Friends of the Hortense Miller Garden to “support significant repairs to the property.”

–Direct staff to operate the trolley services during the Sawdust Festival’s 2023 Winter Fantasy event that runs November 17 through December 17. It would include adding $14,000 to cover half the costs, which would then provide service to Lot 16 and a free parking lot in Irvine, with the goal to reduce traffic on our streets.

It would also include trolley service during the upcoming Pageant of the Monsters event, October 27-31, at another cost of $1,400.

As part of this directive, Council would ask the City Manager to negotiate a lease with Concordia University to use their property at 16355 Laguna Canyon Road during these same seasonal needs.

–Item 7 on Consent provides a five-year agreement with South Country Crosscultural Council to support the Laguna Day Worker’s Center by providing $30,000 annually.

–Under Item 8, the City would accept a grant of $128,500 from the Department of Homeland Security, then appropriate a matching amount to fund salaries, equipment and supplies to assist the Laguna Beach Police in providing coastline patrols “to reduce maritime narcotic smuggling, human trafficking and other related crimes.”

Once we’re out of Consent, we move to the Regular Order of Business.

Riddle Field light discussion was removed from the agenda, pending further study involving environmental impacts of the proposed expanded use.

–Next up, can you say community pool? Council will look to appoint two of their members to serve on a joint subcommittee with the Laguna Beach Unified School Board to discuss pool options and joint use possibilities.

–Council will review a previous approval to remove a tree at 387 El Camino Del Mar because the Lemon Scented Gum was growing in the landscaped parkway between the curb and sidewalk; the city’s arborist has said the tree is in severe decline and poses potential risks to public safety (with trip hazards).

Councilmember George Weiss has asked for further discussion, which is why it has been agendized.

–The final item is a Public Hearing for Appeal following the approval by Design Review and a Coastal Development Permit for additions and remodeling of an existing single-family dwelling at 111 Sunset Terrace.

Reportedly, the Scope of the Project “includes additions more than 15 ft. above grade, new elevated decks, and roof, door and window changes, and landscaping.”

Let your voice be heard.

• • •

Reminder, Thursday’s Laguna Beach Chamber will feature State Senator Janet Nguyen at their monthly Government Affairs Committee monthly meeting. The Zoom meeting takes place from 8-9 a.m.

• • •

The Chamber also hosts a Meet and Greet on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 5:30 p.m. at the Lumberyard Restaurant. You’re invited to come mix and mingle at this no host event.

• • •

And, if that’s not enough Chamber for you, how about a Sunset Mixer & Cruise on Thursday, Oct. 26 out of Newport Beach. Three chambers, including Newport Beach, Costa Mesa and Laguna will join in.

The event will be held aboard the “diamond of the Newport Beach fleet,” Endless Dreams. The night will set sail from 5:30-8:30 p.m. as it tours Newport Harbor.

To join in, go to www.newportbeach.com.

• • •

Join in on a hilarious escape to the 1940s with The Angel Next Door onstage October 18 through November 5 at the Laguna Playhouse.

“It is 1948 and an unlikely group of characters has assembled in a Newport mansion. An unexpected development threatens to doom a budding romance and one woman is destined to make things right – no matter what madcap antics she must pursue! Brace yourself for a perfect storm of comedic chaos and get swept away by irresistible charm and rapid-fire banter. This delightful escape promises a non-stop rollercoaster of mirth, leaving you breathless with laughter.”

Tickets are available at https://purchase.lagunaplayhouse.com/overview/8357.

