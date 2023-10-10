NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 81  |  October 10, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Gallery Q call for artists for Art & Nature FP 101023

Share this story

Gallery Q call for artists for Art & Nature

Gallery Q at the Susi Q Senior Center is holding a “Call for Artists” for Art & Nature. They will be accepting art on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5-6 p.m. Exhibit Dates are October 18-December 13 on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

They will be holding an Artist Reception on Friday, Oct. 27 from 5-6:30 p.m.

In partnership with the Laguna Art Museum’s annual, community-wide “Art & Nature Festival,” artists of all ages are encouraged to submit artwork that celebrates nature as a source of inspiration. Download an application here.

The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.