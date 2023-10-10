NewLeftHeader

Dennis’ Local Almanac 101023

Dennis' Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Dodging the storms

Dennis 5If our L.A. Dodgers baseball team wants to advance in the post season, they must remember one thing and that is do not start Clayton Kershaw to pitch one single inning! After yet another stellar regular season record, something happens to him when the playoffs start. In the very first inning the other day, he gave up three home runs and seven runs before he got the hook. Something happens to him come the playoffs as his ERA soars to more than 11.5 compared to a great ERA of 2.7 during the regular season.

So, it’s time to bench him once the playoffs begin as it’s getting beyond ridiculous when the postseason rolls around season after season. Meanwhile, the annually mediocre Angels finished with a pathetic 71-91 record in fourth place once again, their comfort zone. They keep finding new ways to lose games they should have won.

Once again, yet another weekend washout in the Northeast has yielded to the beginning of a sunny week, but of course, extended forecasts are calling for foul conditions over the next weekend. It’s almost like a curse back there for the 8 to 5 crowd. They can’t buy a decent weekend.

Hurricane season is beginning to wind down a bit, but things are still active in the eastern Pacific and the Atlantic. Here in the eastern Pacific, we have tropical storms Lydia and Max that are getting ready to make landfall in mainland Mexico near Puerto Vallarta instead of moving west and northwest out into the Pacific. In October, it’s not unusual for tropical systems to curve back to the northeast setting their sights on mainland Mexico.

In the Atlantic, their named storms are already up to Rita who is spinning just to the north of Puerto Rico. Another system is beginning to take shape off Africa’s west coast. There’s also something developing off the southern Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Belize. Once again, the Atlantic has popped out more tropical systems than the Pacific, which tells me there’s no sign of El Niño up to October 10. If there was an El Niño, the Eastern Pacific would be much more active than the Atlantic. Take the 1992 El Niño event when the Eastern Pacific used up the entire alphabet and the Atlantic didn’t even see its first system until late in the third week of August and that was Andrew. However, look at the damage he did in southern Florida. Remember, all it takes is one storm.

After a few days of near record warm high temps along the entire Pacific West Coast, things have eased off back down to normal to below normal levels with a return of the coastal morning marine layer down here. The hammer is really coming down in the Pacific Northwest with lots of rain and chilly temps that are ushering in the period when there’s nine months of gloom up there. Looking back, on October 12, 1962 (Columbus Day), the Pacific Northwest was terrorized by Category 3 strength winds and up to a foot of rain from of all things, a former typhoon that joined forces with a deep low-pressure system from the Gulf of Alaska.

That’s it for now and have a great week, ALOHA!

 

