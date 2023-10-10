NewLeftHeader

This week in Breakers sports 101023

This week in Breakers sports

Photos by Scott Brashier

Tuesday, Oct. 10

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis at Marina

5:45 p.m. – Girls Volleyball at Corona del Mar

Wednesday, Oct. 11

TBA – Girls Cross Country at CIF Prelims

3:30 p.m. – Boys Beach Volleyball vs. Crean Lutheran

4 p.m. – Boys Water Polo at Huntington Beach

7 p.m. – Girls Flag Football at Huntington Beach

Thursday, Oct. 12

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis at Newport Harbor

Friday, Oct. 13

TBA – Boys Cross Country at OC Championship

TBA – Girls Cross Country at OC Championship

TBA – Boys Water Polo vs. TBA

7 p.m. – Football vs. Ocean View

Saturday, Oct. 14

TBA – Boys Water Polo vs. TBA

Monday, Oct. 16

4:30 p.m. – Girls Flag Football at Edison

Past week’s results

Laguna Beach High School girls tennis thumped Edison, 18-0, in their home match.

This Week in Breakers Sports photo 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Freshman Ryan Levine returns serve in doubles win over Edison

This Week in Breakers Sports photo 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Sophomore Izzy Lobosco focuses on hitting big forehand in singles

This Week in Breakers Sports photo 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Junior Malia Preston gets airborne with big service as doubles partner, junior Chloe Balliet covers at the net

This Week in Breakers Sports photo 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Ada Chadha, a sophomore, volleys during her doubles win

Thursday, Oct. 5

Girls Tennis beat Edison, 18-0

Girls Volleyball lost at Marina, 3-2

Football won at Garden Grove, 42-7

Saturday, Oct. 7

Boys Water Polo won at Alta Loma, 12-10

 

