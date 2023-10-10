NewLeftHeader

Hobie Tiki Takeover at The Ranch 101023

Hobie Tiki Takeover at The Ranch

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Mark Christy, owner of Hobie Sports, welcomes the aloha-attired crowd to the Hobie Tiki Takeover on October 3 at The Ranch at Laguna Beach. Attendees enjoyed an exotic evening of libations and vinyl.

(L-R) Mark Christy with Hobie General Manager Jake Schwaner

Christy said of the Hobie staff, “All of these people are like literal family to me. Just amazing humans.”

(L-R) Craig Dunlap (runs warehouse operations), Jake Schwaner (Hobie GM), Kris Carlow (runs Hobie Surfboards) and Mark Christy. According to Christy, Craig and Kris did ALL the heavy lifting (literally) to build the palapa and set up the vibe. They are deep into authentic Tiki culture. “Jake and I showed up to drink Lapu Lapus from our new tiki mugs,” Christy said.

Luscious libations

Jake Schwaner chats with attendees

Groms having fun

(L-R) Craig Dunlap and Kris Carlow select the records to play

Trying the hula

Fun was had by all, no matter what age!

 

