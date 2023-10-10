NewLeftHeader

Bicyclist killed in traffic collision

Bicyclist killed in traffic collision, while dog riding in basket survives

On Saturday, Oct. 7 at 6:53 p.m., Laguna Beach police and firefighters responded to Oak and Glenneyre streets for an injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and an adult male bicyclist, carrying a small dog in the bicycle’s front basket.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Oak Street and Glenneyre Street. The bicyclist sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local trauma center. While at the hospital, the bicyclist succumbed to his injuries and died. His identity is not being released at this time, pending next of kin notification by the Orange County Sheriff’s Coroner Division. The dog, a small terrier, was transported to a local animal hospital with minor injuries and is expected to survive.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor. This is an ongoing traffic collision investigation.

“We send our deepest prayers and condolences to the deceased male’s family and hope they find strength through this unfortunate event,” said Laguna Beach Police Captain Mike Peters.

 

