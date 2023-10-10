NewLeftHeader

Coast Film Foundation unveils new Coast Summit FP 101023

Coast Film Foundation unveils new Coast Summit on November 9

The Coast Film Foundation has unveiled its inaugural Coast Summit, an environmental symposium presented by A New Earth Project, in collaboration with The Momentum and other respected partners who have helped shape this significant programming addition to the Coast Film & Music Festival.

“We’re thrilled to be playing a part in bringing the Coast Summit to the Coast Film & Music Festival” said Don Meek, managing director of A New Earth Project. “Our mission is to rid the world’s oceans, lakes and rivers of plastic pollution, and we are 100% sure that we must do it together.”

The day-long event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Festival of Arts Forum Theater, and unites top-tier adventure athletes, renowned filmmakers and industry leaders who have not only achieved excellence in their respective fields but have also left a profound mark through their commitment to activism and storytelling.

coast film panel

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Scott Brashier

After screening “Magic Hour,” at the 2022 Coast Film Festival, the Teton Gravity Research team gathered for a panel discussion. (L-R) Griffin Post, Tim Durtschi, Kai Jones, Director Todd Jones and host Pat Parnell.

Some of the influential voices participating in the Summit include (subject to change):

Ben Warner - Co-founder of Coast Film & Music Festival

Chris Mauro - Journalist, Storyteller, Environmental Advocate

Chris Miyahsiro - Storyteller, Ocean Advocate

Dr. Chad Nelsen - Surfer, Climber, CEO of the Surfrider Foundation

Dr. Cliff Kapono - Professional Surfer | Ph.D. Chemistry

Dan Marriner - Professor of Sustainable Design, Laguna College of Art + Design

Dave Winslow - Founder of The Momentum

Don Meek - Executive Director of A New Earth Project

Hallie Jones - Executive Vice President and Chief Program Officer of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Heidi Sanborn - Founder of National Stewardship Action Council

John Baker - Wild-Aid Program Director

Josh “Bones” Murphy - Award-winning Filmmaker, Storyteller

Kai Lenny - Professional Surfer, Ocean Advocate

Kimmy Fasani - Professional Snowboarder, Climate Activist

Obi Kaufman - Published Author and Environmental Advocate

Pat Parnell - Host for the Coast Film & Music Festival

Ramon Navarro - Professional Big Wave Surfer, Ocean Activist

Wes Carter - Executive Director of Atlantic Packaging Co.

coast film screen

Click on photo for a larger image

2022 Coast Film Festival: A sold-out crowd convened on the festival grounds for Sunday night’s heavy-hitting close, with films shown on three screens

“We’ve curated an exciting day featuring A-list professional adventure athletes and environmental advocates from across the globe,” said Ben Warner, co-founder and executive director of Coast Film Foundation and Festival. “As a community of outdoor enthusiasts united by our passion for adventure and the great outdoors, we recognize the urgency of working collaboratively to safeguard our precious resources for our communities and future generations.”

Summit: 

10-10:30 a.m. – Meet and Greet, Jedidah Coffee, Coffee Vibes

10:30-10:45 a.m. – Opening Welcome, Pat Parnell and Hosts, Welcome to Coast Summit

10:50-11:10 a.m. – Keynote, Dr. Cliff Kapono, The Science of the Sea

11:20 a.m.-12 p.m. – Panel Discussion, Dr. Chad Nelson and Panelists, Protecting the Ocean

12:10-12:50 p.m. – Panel Discussion, Bones Murphy and Panelists, Protecting the Land

1-2 p.m. – Lunch & Learn, Vibes Kitchen + More, Vegan Food, Kombucha + Coffee

2-2:30 p.m. – Panel Activation, Chris Mauro and Panelists, A Recycling Revolution

2:40-3:10 p.m. – Closing Session, Wes Carter and Panelists, Athletes X Impact

3:20-3:50 p.m. – Documentaries, Sustainability Films, Stoke Session

4-5 p.m. – Happy Hour, Grey Whale Gin+, Recap the Day

Tickets can be purchased for $85 in advance or $115 at the door. Thanks to the generous sponsorship from A New Earth Project, the first 30 high school and college students who register will have their ticket costs covered. Additionally, a 50% student discount is available to ensure accessibility for all curious students. To receive the discount code, students are requested to send their student ID via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. (Please note that Coast Summit tickets are not included in the Four-Day Festival Pass.)

Attendees will gain insights into the significance of Marine Protected Areas, including Laguna’s own 10-year-old Marine Protected Areas (MPA), the community value of land preservation, the balance of policy making and consumer behavior, and Laguna College of Art + Design students will share their stunning projects with sustainable design. Networking and live music cap off the day featuring Revelshine Wines, Grey Whale Gin, jam tunes by The Great North Special, and the Mountains and Snow film showcase to follow.

For ticket purchases and additional information, visit www.coastfilmfestival.com.

Coast Film & Music Festival, based in Laguna Beach, is an annual celebration of outdoor-inspired cinema, culture and community. Founded in 2019, CFMF’s diverse programming includes films, panels, music, art, and outdoor experiences, leaving audiences entertained, informed and inspired.

A New Earth Project is the sustainability initiative of Atlantic Packaging, the largest privately held packaging company in North America. Uniting the global packaging supply chain, enlightened brands and passionate consumers, their mission is to rid the world’s oceans, lakes and rivers of plastic pollution.

For more information, visit www.anewearthproject.com.

 

