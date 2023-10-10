NewLeftHeader

Council agenda includes appointment to LBUSD joint community pool subcommittee, trolley services

By SARA HALL

Laguna Beach City Council has a light, but interesting agenda tonight.

At tonight's meeting (Tuesday, Oct. 10), council will hear and/or consider: Appointing two councilmembers to the school district’s joint community pool subcommittee; and agreements for trolley services during upcoming festival events and an agreement with South County Crosscultural Council for Laguna Laguna Day Worker’s Center funding.

Please note: Item #9: A request by Laguna Beach Little League for additional use of Riddle Field lights has been removed from the agenda so that the environmental impacts of the proposed expanded use can be thoroughly studied.

During regular business, council will appoint councilmembers to the joint community pool subcommittee.

Council will appoint two of its members to serve on a joint subcommittee with the Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education to discuss pool options and joint use opportunities.

Plans for a pool at the local high school as well as a potential community pool was the hot topic during a special joint session of the council and LBUSD board on June 6. Many of the comments, both from the public and the school board members, urged the city to move forward on the idea for a community pool.

The two groups jointly operate the pool situated on LBUSD property by the high school. According to the terms of the joint use agreement, the city is responsible for maintaining and operating the pool 70% of the time for community aquatics programs, while LBUSD utilizes it for the remaining 30%.

As part of the school district’s facility master plan, officials are exploring options to expand the existing 25-meter community pool. The expansion aims to accommodate the growing demand from both LBUSD athletic programs and city-sponsored aquatics programs.

On September 28, the school board decided to establish a joint committee to explore pool alternatives and opportunities for shared use with the city. Board members Jan Vickers and Kelly Osbourne will join the councilmembers and staff representatives from both agencies.

Staff is recommending that the council appoint two members to serve on the Joint Subcommittee, which will evaluate the feasibility, capital and operational cost, community impacts and programming possibilities associated with various pool expansion options. These options include the shared use of an enlarged pool at the current LBUSD site, as well as potential construction of a new pool at a different location dedicated exclusively to city aquatics programs.

Earlier in the meeting, on the consent calendar (usually passed without discussion, unless an item is pulled by a councilmember or member of the public), council will consider agreements for trolley services during the Sawdust Festival’s Winter Fantasy Show and Festival of Arts Pageant of the Monsters event.

If approved, council will direct staff to operate trolley service: From both Lot 16 and a free parking lot in Irvine to the Sawdust Festival’s 2023 Winter Fantasy event on weekends from November 17 through December 17; and from Lot 16 to the Festival of Arts on October 27, 28, 29 and 31 for the Pageant of the Monsters event.

The action will also authorize the city manager to: Negotiate and execute a lease agreement for seasonal public parking with Concordia University for its property at 16355 Laguna Canyon Road; execute a revenue agreement with the Sawdust Festival in the amount of $14,000 to fund half of the cost of special trolley services during the Sawdust Festival’s 2023 Winter Fantasy event and execute a revenue agreement with the Festival of Arts in the amount of $1,400 to fund half of the cost of special trolley services to the Pageant of the Monsters Event.

Staff is also recommending council increase estimated transit revenue by $15,400.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

The city has supported the Sawdust Festival’s Winter Fantasy event by offering free public parking in Lot 16 and operating a free trolley to the Festival on weekends during November and December since 2018. Last year, the city also operated a Winter Express trolley from a free peripheral parking lot in Irvine to the Sawdust Restore in Downtown. The Festival has again requested the services and is willing to pay half of the operating cost.

Also on the consent calendar, council will consider an agreement with South County Crosscultural Council for Laguna Day Worker’s Center funding.

If approved, the action will authorize the city manager to enter into a five-year agreement with the SCCC, providing $30,000 annually to support the center.

SCCC was established in 1993 as a task force dedicated to addressing employment solicitation taking place in public rights of way. In June 1999, in collaboration with the city, SCCC officially inaugurated the Laguna Canyon Road Day Workers Center. The Crosscultural Council overseas the operation of both the Laguna Day Worker and La Playa centers within the city.

The funding for these programs is sourced from various channels, including: an annual community assistance grant amounting to $15,000; a supplemental grant of $30,000 in the city; revenue generated through fundraising events; fees collected from both day workers and employers/contractors and when available, grants from other organizations.

The council agenda is available online here. Closed session will begin at 4 p.m., and the regular meeting at 5 p.m.

Members of the public may speak in person in council chambers.

To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.

The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, Calif. 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by using this interactive form. Comments to the City Clerk were emailed no later than 3 p.m. on October 9 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.

You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. today (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on October 10, councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.

