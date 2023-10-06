NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 80  |  October 6, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Sawdust Art Festival classes for October FP 100623

Share this story

Sawdust Art Festival classes for October

Although the Sawdust Art Festival has concluded for the year, there are still classes being offered. For a full listing of all classes available, click here.

sawdust art afterschool

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Sawdust Festival

Sawdust Art Afterschool Four-week Workshop

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 25 and Nov. 1

Sawdust Art Afterschool Four-Week Workshop

Fun and educational, Sawdust Afterschool Art is aimed at youth ages 10-18. This is a four-week program which will cover a variety of different art forms including printmaking, painting, ceramics and mixed media. Each class will explore a different medium, and some classes may have two or three different activities, giving students a better understanding of how that art material works. Students will be given a free tote bag. This tote will be your art bag for you to keep all your supplies in: a Sawdust sketchbook, pencil, brush and watercolor paints. You will also receive a folder to store all your beautiful artwork so that you can start your own mini portfolio.

Cost: $195 per student for all four weeks, which is fully inclusive of all materials. Maximum 12 students per class.

Note: They will not be hosting the workshop on October 18.

Dates:

Week 2: Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2:30-4 p.m.

Painting (and Drawing!)

Week 3: Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2:30-4 p.m.

Clay/Mixed Media

Week 4: Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2:30-4 p.m.

Printmaking

sawdust art andy use

Click on photo for a larger image

I Spy Your Eye Photography – Oct. 12 and Nov. 9

Thursday, Oct. 12 and Nov. 9, 10 a.m.

I Spy Your Eye Photography

Join artist Mary Church in this three-part class covering the key principles of photography. In the first part of the class, Church will talk you through the key elements including perspective, composition, color, design and imagery. Then, under her guidance, you will explore the grounds of the Sawdust Festival to create three different printed images (one 8.5” x11” and two 4”x6”) that you will take home. The final element of this class will be a display of your images and discoveries that you made during your time in the class.

To participate, you will need to have either a digital camera, an iPhone/iPad, or Android/smart phones (all digital devices welcome). This class is suitable for ages 10-110.

Fee: $95

Friday, Oct. 6, 5 p.m.

After Dark: Cypress Tree and Star

Learn the techniques of Master Impressionist Vincent Van Gogh while sipping on a glass of wine. Brush work, color, light and movement are the key elements of what you will be focusing on in this class. Leave with knowledge and appreciation for this famous artist who pioneered new territory and techniques. Gain a sense of freedom of expression, as you play with shapes and color.

High quality art materials will be provided including acrylic paints, a variety of brushes, 11”x14” canvas, palette knife and printed colored reference image.

Wine is included in this class.

Cost: $110. To register, click here.

sawdust art mixed media

Click on photo for a larger image

Mixed Media Magic, October 6, 13, 20 and 27

Friday, Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Mixed Media Magic

Immerse yourself into Charleine Guy’s world of vibrant color and magic, where you will learn how to use color, acrylic paint and mixed media to create a truly beautiful, impressionistic style, work of art. Step by step, Guy will show you how to build your composition using a bold, expressive style and how to work with color and abstract themes. Absolutely no experience is necessary (although this is a great way to “loosen up” if you do have experience).

All materials for this class will be provided, including canvas, paint, collage, professional brushes and instruction. Please ensure that you wear comfortable, “not your best” clothes, as things can sometimes get a bit messy.

Cost: $95. To register, click here.

  sawdust art pottery

Click on photo for a larger image

Pottery Wheel Experience, Oct. 7, 14, 21, and 28

Saturday, Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 1 p.m.

Pottery Wheel Experience with Robert Jones

Robert Jones will take students through the process step-by-step, allowing them to gain confidence so that, with his help, attendees will make their own pottery pieces on the wheel. Each student will make approximately three to four pieces that Jones will then fire and glaze in his own studio, so that you will end up with a beautifully glazed mug or bowl which you can truly call your own. Please note, the firing and glazing time will take approximately three to four weeks before pieces are ready to collect. If you wish your items to be mailed, there will be an additional cost to cover postage and packing.

Absolutely no experience is necessary to take this class, however closed-toe shoes and casual, comfortable clothing are recommended. All materials are included in the cost.

Cost: $100. To register, click here.

Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Glassblowing

Encounter the magic of glassblowing with one of their master Sawdust glassblowers! In this truly unique experience, you will be taken through the glassblowing process step-by-step in their famous glass demo booth. You will receive individual, one-on-one instruction to create a beautiful piece of artwork.

They are happy to accommodate another day/time during the week. Please reach out to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to coordinate.

Cost: $300.

Sawdust art mosaic

Click on photo for a larger image

Intro to Mosaic Art, October 7 and 14

Saturday, Oct. 7 and 14, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Intro to Mosaic Art with Ron Shearer

A two-day workshop over two weekends.

The ancient art of mosaics is one of the most beautiful and oldest in the history of mankind. Working closely with Ron Shearer, participants will create a mosaic that not only will they be proud to display, the class will open a whole new world of creativity where participants can easily continue on your own. Step-by-step, Shearer will take you through the process of design, materials, cutting techniques and then carefully guide you through the application, initially using glue for positioning. You’ll have a little bit of fun “homework” to do between classes. When you return to the second workshop, you can really focus on the fine details and finishing your artwork. A wonderful, informative and creative workshop, and one that Sawdust has had many requests for. This workshop is suitable for absolute beginners or those who want to fine-tune their skills. All materials are provided including supplies from WitsEnd Mosaics.

Cost: $350 per student, which is fully inclusive of six hours of intensive tuition over two weekends, and all materials including a pair of nippers that you can keep, mosaic glass tiles, design and backing board. Maximum 10 students per class – if you are a larger group, contact the Sawdust directly at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To register, click here.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.