NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 80  |  October 6, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Cultural arts announcements and September FP 100623

Share this story

Cultural arts announcements and September Sunset Serenades continues on October 6

The winners of the Juried Fine Art Exhibition will be on display through November 16. Don’t miss the September Serenades Series this Friday, Oct. 6 featuring Pacific Symphony - Symphony on the Go!

Stage on Forest

Friday, Oct. 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Felisha Dunne

Saturday, Oct. 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Brian Roark

Sunday, Oct. 8, 5-7 p.m., Jason Feddy

cultural arts symphony

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Symphony on the Go! – October 6

Sunset Serenades, 5:30-7 p.m., free concerts.

Friday, Oct. 6, Symphony on the Go! at Heisler Park

Pacific Symphony musicians will be performing a free Symphony on the Go! outdoor chamber music concert at the Heisler Park Amphitheater. Guests are encouraged to bring low-seating lawn chairs and blankets.

Brass Quintet Led by trumpeter Barry Perkins

Barry Perkins, Trumpet (leader)

Tony Ellis, Trumpet

Adedeji Ogunfolu, Horn

David Stetson, Trombone

Blake Cooper, Tuba

Program

Astor Piazzolla - “Libertango” and “Milonga del angel”

Samuel Scheidt - Canzona Bergamasca

Giovanni Gabrieli - Canzona per sonare No. 2

James Horner - Music from The Mask of Zorro

Leonard Bernstein - Selections from West Side Story

arr. Don Gillis – “Just a Closer Walk”

Fats Waller – “Ain’t Misbehaven”

Artistic Innovation Grants for Artists

Deadline: October 9

Grant amounts: $5,000-$20,000

Children’s Holiday Palette Exhibition

Deadline: November 20

The Arts Commission invites artists to apply for its exhibitions, grants and programs. These programs are funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

cultural arts pink

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Melody Nuñez, “Motherhood: VOID,” 2022 Juried Fine Art - First Place

The deadline for the annual Juried Fine Art exhibition has passed. Elected works of the Juried Fine Art exhibition will be displayed at Laguna Beach City Hall  through November 16.

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.