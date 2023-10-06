NewLeftHeader

Letters to the Editor 100623

Letters to the Editor

Village Laguna hosts community meeting to discuss potential impacts of ADUs

Last week, Village Laguna hosted a well-attended meeting about Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) and their impact on Laguna Beach residents. Assemblywoman Diane Dixon, Marc Wiener and Councilmembers Weiss and Rounaghi participated in the conversation and answered questions from concerned citizens.

What we learned is there is much work to do to protect our village atmosphere from state mandates. These mandates allow construction of ADUs without Design Review. They waive requirements for additional parking spaces for tenants occupying the new ADUs, and don’t require replacement parking if an ADU is built in a garage. Even though these measures are intended to address California’s housing crisis, they don’t require that the units be affordable or even that they are rented. These measures can simply be used to circumvent the Design Review process and thwart neighborhood input. A pending example of a proposed two-story view-blocking ADU has alarmed North Laguna neighbors.

Diane Dixon urged our city council to use our consultant to lobby against taking local control away from cities and to send her letters supporting her positions. She indicated we must be more proactive and assertive.

Because we are in a high-fire zone and an older city with narrow streets, not requiring parking for ADUs could make emergency situations extremely dangerous.

Marc, George and Alex heard concerns and possible solutions. We trust they will be working diligently and quickly to address these issues and prevent invasive state laws from negatively impacting our town.

If you are as concerned as we are about the negative impacts of ADUs to our neighborhoods, email our City Councilmembers at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and encourage them to take action. To view the Village Laguna Zoom meeting, go to our website (villagelaguna.org) and look under “Learn More.”

Anne Caenn, President

Village Laguna

It seems to be a yes vote or a no vote…but there’s just something more to it

However, let’s be unequivocal: Only those ballots that find their way back to the city will have their voices heard and counted. The final verdict will only emerge from those ballots received at the concluding council meeting, where Yes and No assessment totals will clash in a battle of numbers, with the victor determined by the highest tally.

Yes proponents insist that contributing to this assessment district is a “civic duty,” emphasizing the need to fund the undergrounding of utilities. For some, this resonates as just, but for others, it feels like an imposition by their proponent-majority neighbors. To those dissenters, the message from proponents is clear: it’s simply the way the statute operates.

Perhaps it’s time for proponents to truly understand the underlying unfairness of this statute. What if every supporter of this district had to bear the burden of assessments for every No vote? It’s a thought-provoking notion. Proponents champion the $15 million cost of undergrounding Woods Cove as a great deal and a “civic duty.” But if $7.5 million is the cost to secure approval, why not shoulder the entire $15 million burden? Or, could it be that such a proposition seems unjust when considering the prospect of No-vote neighbors compelling Yes-vote neighbors to shoulder the entire financial load?

The question of fairness looms large in the Woods Cove balloting process. It’s high time for a candid conversation about what truly constitutes fairness in our community.

J T Price

Laguna Beach

 

