NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 80  |  October 6, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

The Plant Man: Answering your October questions 100623

Share this story

The Plant Man: Answering your October questions

By Steve Kawaratani

“The trees are about to show us how lovely it is to let things go.” –Unknown

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

While I despise daylight savings, I am now loath to let the accustomed longer days changing into the shorter days of autumn. However, I do sense that the quality of light and air is transitioning towards cooler and subtler.

Gardeners are blessed that Laguna has a longer growing season compared to neighboring inland locales. October is the time to plant fall-blooming annuals and cool-season vegetables. While summer flowers are still flourishing, the fall garden is an opportunity to enjoy a wide range of colors and crops that will produce well into early winter.

Let’s get back to the garden and your October questions for the Plant Man.

Q. What can I plant in my garden now?

A. You can plant cool-season vegetables like lettuce, snaps peas and broccoli. It’s also a good time to plant winter annuals like pansies, cyclamen and snapdragons.

Q. How do I prepare my garden for the predicted wet winter ahead?

A. Autumn is a great time to consider pruning larger trees and shrubs that may be vulnerable to stormy weather. General tidying up, cleaning out rain gutters and drainage grates are important tasks to complete before Halloween.

The Plant Man horticultural oil

Click on photo for a larger image

Apply horticultural oil to control insects and disease

Q. How often should I water my garden this month?

A. As the weather cools down, water less and reduce the frequency of watering by mulching around plants to conserve moisture. Water deeply but less often, about once a week or when the top inch of soil feels dry should work for most gardens.

Q. Are there any pests or diseases I should be concerned about?

A. Keep an eye out for aphids and whiteflies, which are still lurking. I recommend using horticultural oil or an insecticidal soap to control them. Be on the alert for signs of powdery mildew, particularly on roses.

The Plant Man autumn and winter garden

Click on photo for a larger image

An autumn and winter garden of cyclamen, snapdragons and sweet alyssum

Q. Should I fertilize my garden this month?

A. I recommend applying a balanced fertilizer in early October. Essential plant nutrients will then be available for the anticipated cooler months ahead. Always follow the instructions on the label for application rates.

While I understand that the end of summer is not the end of Laguna’s good times, sometimes it is difficult to let go of the longer days and warmer ocean water. I remind myself what Albert Camus observed, “That autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.” I like that and see you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.