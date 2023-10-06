NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 80  |  October 6, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

The Ranch at Laguna Beach joins forces 100623

Share this story

The Ranch at Laguna Beach joins forces with Coast Film & Music Festival

The Ranch at Laguna Beach, a premier luxury resort nestled in the heart of Laguna Beach, announced its partnership with the prestigious Coast Film & Music Festival. This collaboration aligns with the resort’s commitment to providing its guests with unparalleled cultural and entertainment experiences.

The Coast Film & Music Festival boasts a dynamic and diverse line-up of entertainment and education. From captivating films to thought-provoking panel discussions, soul-stirring music performances, art exhibitions and exhilarating outdoor experiences, the festival’s programming ensures that attendees are entertained, informed and inspired.

The Ranch Coast film

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Coast Film & Music Festival

Panel discussion after the showing of “Queen Moorea” in 2022 during the Coast Film & Music Festival

The festival is scheduled to take place November 8-12. Tickets are available for purchase now at Coast Film & Music Film Festival and the line-up of films, musical artists and speakers will be unveiled on October 9. Aligning with the festival’s commitment to community and environmental stewardship, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Coast Film Foundation and select non-profit organizations, including Protect Our Winters, Surfrider Foundation Co. and Laguna Canyon Foundation.

Guests staying at The Ranch during the festival can immerse themselves in an array of exclusive activities. These include guided hikes through the canyons, beach excursions to Lost Pier Cafe and Young’s Beach Shack and leisurely rounds of golf at the resort’s own nine-hole golf course.

The Ranch property

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of The Ranch at Laguna Beach

The Ranch offers guests an array of exclusive activities

Coast Film & Music Festival, based in Laguna Beach, is an annual celebration of outdoor-inspired cinema, culture and community. Founded in 2019 by the Coast Film Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to purpose-driven filmmaking, their mission is to showcase exceptional films that drive positive change through storytelling, believing that outstanding films can change the world. CFMF’s diverse programming includes films, panels, music, art and outdoor experiences, leaving audiences entertained, informed and inspired. They’re committed to nurturing young filmmakers and sharing their unique voices, providing innovative mentoring and inspired educational programs while serving as a powerful cultural and economic engine for Laguna Beach, the County of Orange and beyond. For more details, visit www.coastfilmfestival.com.

For more information on The Ranch at Laguna Beach, www.theranchlb.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.