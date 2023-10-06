NewLeftHeader

This week in Breakers sports 100623

This week in Breakers sports

Photos by Scott Brashier

Saturday, Oct. 7

TBA – Girls Cross Country at Clovis Invitational

TBA – Boys Cross Country at Clovis Invitational

9:30 a.m. – Boys’ Water Polo at Alta Loma

Monday, Oct. 9

3:15 p.m. – Girls Flag Football at Corona del Mar

Tuesday, Oct. 10

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis at Marina

5:45 p.m. – Girls Volleyball at Corona del Mar

Wednesday, Oct. 11

TBA – Girls Cross Country at CIF Prelims

3:30 p.m. – Boys Beach Volleyball vs. Crean Lutheran

4 p.m. – Boys Water Polo at Huntington Beach

7 p.m. – Girls Flag Football at Huntington Beach

Thursday, Oct. 12

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis at Newport Harbor

Friday, Oct. 13

TBA – Boys Cross Country at OC Championship

TBA – Girls Cross Country at OC Championship

TBA – Boys Water Polo vs. TBA

7 p.m. – Football vs. Ocean View

Saturday, Oct. 14

TBA – Boys Water Polo vs. TBA

Past week’s results

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach quarterback Ava Gonzales throws one long

Click on photo for a larger image

Defender (30) Hayden Crane Henning runs back an interception

Click on photo for a larger image

Wide receiver (17) Po Andringa gets ready to put a move on Fountain Valley defender as she runs downfield after catching pass

Monday, Oct. 2

Girls Flag Football beat Fountain Valley, 14-6

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Girls Tennis lost at Huntington Beach, 10-8

Girls Volleyball beat Fountain Valley, 3-0

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Dylan Siriani from the Breakers’ #1 Team bumps in win over JSerra

Boys Beach Volleyball beat JSerra Catholic, 7-0

#1 Chase Bryan/Dylan Siriani, won 21-13, 21-19

#2 Ryan Halloran/Ryan Loughlin won 21-11, 21-12

#3 Kai Patchell/Silas Richland won 21-11, 21-12

#4 Parker Gapp/Luke Singer won 21-16, 17-21, 16-14

#5 Dylan Sweet/Ben Rowan won 21-9, 21-12

Four-Man won 28-26

Click on photo for a larger image

Senior Ben Rowan hits over JSerra block attempt

Click on photo for a larger image

Junior Luke Singer passes to partner Parker Gapp in three-set victory

Boys Water Polo won at Los Alamitos, 11-6

Thursday, Oct. 5

Girls Flag Football lost at Los Alamitos, 6-0

 

