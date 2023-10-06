NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 80  |  October 6, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

LBPD seeks 71-year-old male 100623

Share this story

LBPD seeks 71-year-old male, missing since August 15

LBPD seeks 71 year old male MOHAMMAD ALA

Courtesy of LBPD

Mohammad ALA

Detectives from the Laguna Beach Police Department (LBPD) continue seeking assistance in locating a 71-year-old male, Mohammad ALA.

Possibly suffering from dementia, ALA was last seen on August 15 at 9:24 a.m. on Firestone Boulevard at the 605 Freeway (in the City of Downey).

ALA, of Middle Eastern descent, is 5’8’, 125 lbs., with gray/brown receding hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing denim pants, a gray shirt and possibly a straw hat, and he drives a 2006 Gold Toyota Avalon with license plate 5TKD181.

His family is concerned for his well-being and he has not been seen or heard from him since disappearing.

If you have any information regarding ALA’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Radel with the Laguna Beach Police Department, Detective Bureau, 949.497.0701, ext. 432.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Orange County Crime Stoppers” by dialing 1.855.TIP.OCCS.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.