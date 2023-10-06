NewLeftHeader

Laguna Food Pantry ensures seniors have access to nutrient-dense foods

From 2022-2023, the Laguna Food Pantry (LFP) has already seen an increase of more than 18% in seniors receiving groceries from the Pantry. Nutrition plays a crucial role in senior health by providing essential vitamins, minerals and energy for optimal bodily functions. A balanced diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein and calcium sources is vital for seniors. Consistent access to nutrient-dense foods helps prevent age-related illnesses like osteoporosis, heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

The laguna boxes

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Food Pantry

Volunteers pack groceries for drive-through distribution system

However, with the cost increases in food and cost of living, it is becoming more difficult for some seniors to have consistent access to the food they need to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle. Laguna Food Pantry groceries ensure seniors have dependable access to a variety of the nutrient-dense foods they need. Whether they need a full or supplemental box of groceries, all seniors should have access to the nutrition they need.

Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to visit once a week to pick up free, fresh, nutritious groceries. If you know of anyone in need, please let them know.

To learn more about the Laguna Food Pantry, how to get involved, or ways to donate, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org. Your donation is greatly appreciated and critical in continuing their mission of ensuring no one goes hungry in our community.

Laguna Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

