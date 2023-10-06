NewLeftHeader

The Sacramento Chronicles

By ASSEMBLYMEMBER DIANE DIXON

October 6, 2023

Hello Laguna Beach! I am happy to report that I survived the end of my first Legislative Session in Sacramento. It was exactly what I thought it would be, in addition to being nothing like I thought it would be. So many stories to share – the good and the bad of legislative sausage making! On the last night of session, the Legislature had approximately 200 bills to vote on. We worked until midnight!

The Legislature met the constitutional end-of-session deadline of September 14. By this date, all legislation must finalize their journey through the legislative process in order to be considered by the governor to sign into law. Bills that are still alive that did not complete their journey can become two-year bills and try their luck next session. We return January 3, 2024 for the second half of the two-year session.

Diane Dixon The Sacramento Chronicles

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Diane Dixon

Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach)

I sent four bills to the governor for consideration. On Saturday, Sept. 30, he signed my first bill as a legislator into law: AB 511! This measure will provide the already strong amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) Research Network of California a consistent source of generous voluntary funding when Californians file their tax returns. A simple check-off box on your tax return will facilitate the voluntary donation. The new law is personally important to me as my mother passed away from ALS 20 years ago. AB 511 will be implemented starting January 1, 2024.

This year, more than 1,000 bills made it to Governor Newsom’s desk. You may be hearing or reading news reports of some of his actions on more notable bills. He has fewer than 800 bills to go (as of September 29) and eight days from today (October 6) to act on them. He has until October 14. After October 14, any bills that are not signed, or vetoed, will become law.

Now that session has ended, I will be working out of my District Office until early January. I will be attending local community events across my Assembly District, so be on the lookout for local announcements. I am always pleasantly surprised to see Newport Beach residents at my events in other district communities.

In Newport Beach – mark your calendars: Did you know every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood? I will be hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive at Newport Lexus, located at 3901 MacArthur Blvd. on Friday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, sign up online at RedCrossBlood.org with the Sponsor Code: AD72. A photo ID is required to donate.

For more information or details on upcoming events, please watch your emails. If you would like to sign up to receive Sacramento legislative updates, check out my website at https://ad72.asmrc.org/. I am active on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, so please follow for updates on legislation and upcoming events.

Thank you Stu News. I am honored to have this platform to reach your readers about my life and times serving you in Sacramento.

Until next month.

Diane Dixon is a two-term Newport Beach City Councilmember and two-time Mayor. She is currently serving her first term in Sacramento.

 

