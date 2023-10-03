NewLeftHeader

19th Annual Classic Car Show wows 100323

19th Annual Classic Car Show wows car aficionados on October 1

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Presented by the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach, the 19th Annual Classic Car Show on Sunday, Oct. 1, attracted a crowd of true car buffs. The city lot across from the Festival of Arts was filled with American and foreign classic cars.

Winners included:

–Best in Show, 1931 Packard, owner Gary Marchetti.

–Mayor’s Choice, 1959 Corvette, owner Elliot Quinn.

–People’s Choice, 1962 T-bird, owner Jerry Bieser.

All proceeds benefitted local charities.

19 annual Bithell1

Click on photo for a larger image

A group of Rotarians with Car Show Chairman Harry Bithell in the yellow jacket

19 annual European optical2

Click on photo for a larger image

The show was dedicated to the late Udo Stoeckmann. Original owner of European Optical and 35-year Rotarian, classic car collector, car show judge and friend to all.

19 annual hot rods3

Click on photo for a larger image

Hot Rods - 1933 Ford - Hiboy Coupe in the foreground

1955 Chevy Corvette

Click on photo for a larger image

1955 Chevy Corvette

1933 Packard

Click on photo for a larger image

1933 Packard

Kelly Boyd's 1956 Chevy Bel Air

Click on photo for a larger image

Kelly Boyd’s 1956 Chevy Bel Air

1960s Volkswagen buses

Click on photo for a larger image

1960s Volkswagen buses

Restored Woody

Click on photo for a larger image

Restored Woody

19 annual el camino malibu9

Click on photo for a larger image

Vergel Sandifer with his 1967 El Camino Malibu

19 annual Manx10

Click on photo for a larger image

Porsche and customized Manxoil

Customized Ford Convertible 1945

Click on photo for a larger image

Customized Ford Convertible 1945

