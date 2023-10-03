NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 100323

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Your chance to taste what many of Laguna Beach’s best chefs have to offer at this week’s Taste of Laguna

TJ headshot AugI hope your upcoming calendar includes Thursday evening’s (October 5) Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival at the Festival of Arts grounds, from 6-10 p.m.

It should be fun, with great food and entertainment.

General admission opens at 6 p.m., when guests will be able to walk around and peruse the food/bite opportunities. While doing so, the Mighty Untouchables will be performing live all evening long on the Main Stage.

There will be many tasting opportunities, including Larsen, Los Pier Café, Alessa, Nick’s Laguna Beach, Nirvana Grille, Roadway, Oak Laguna Beach, The Art of Juicing, Cabana Restaurant & Beach Club, Carmelita’s, OEB Breakfast Co., Olivo Amigo, C-est La Vie, Pizza Bar, The Deck on Laguna Beach, Primal 24/7, Driftwood Kitchen, Rasta Taco, Gema, GG’s Bistro, Roux Creole Cuisine, Harvest, Royal Hawaiian, Small Batch Doughnuts, Kebab/Kurry, South of Nick’s Mexican Kitchen & Bar, Kitchen in the Canyon, Splashes, Starfish, Laguna Beer, Tango, Xacalli Kitchen, Wine Gallery, Yummy Dogs and perhaps more.

So, as you might imagine, you won’t leave hungry…or, perhaps better said, “you shouldn’t leave hungry.”

In addition, there will be exhibitor booths to visit and enjoy, a silent auction, and, of course, some tasty drinks to accompany the food offerings.

According to the hosts, the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, “whether you come early or stay late, this year’s party is going to rock!”

For ticket info, go here.

• • •

Speaking of the Chamber, they’ve scheduled their next Government Affairs Committee meeting for Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8 a.m., via Zoom. In addition to reports from the Chamber president and the City Manager’s office, State Sen. Janet Nguyen will present on issues facing Laguna Beach and around Orange County. Sen. Nguyen is expected to be on from 8:15-8:30 a.m., followed by a Q&A.

To join the meeting, click here.

• • •

The Laguna Art Museum venue remains active with something always seemingly happening. Two new events this weekend: first, Kevin Cruz Amaya offers up Self Help Graphics & Art: A Celebratory Lecture, its cultural impact and printmaking as an art form.

Then Sunday, they turn to music with Live! At the Museum: Duo HaLo. The critically acclaimed duo features classical saxophonist Andrew Harrison and pianist Jason Lo. They’ll present a program titled Imaginary Folksongs featuring works primarily written by women in various folksong traditions.

Times and tickets can be found here for Saturday and Sunday

• • •

If you’re planning a visit to John Wayne Airport you might want to allow yourself a little extra time. Why, it’s not necessarily to get through TSA, no, it’s because the Festival of Arts is presently offering its most extensive public art showing from its Permanent Art Collection across all three terminals at JWA.

Fair Game SNL couple

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of JWA

Travelers venturing through John Wayne Airport can enjoy art from the very special Permanent Collection of the Festival of Arts

The exhibition “offers a unique lens to explore the vibrant culture of the Laguna Beach art colony through selections from the Festival’s Permanent Art Collection.”

Artwork from renowned early Laguna artists such as Joseph Kleitsch and Edgar Payne, along with those of contemporary artists like Stillman Sawyer and Thomas Waddelow, are among those on display.

Another noted, very special piece made available is Virginia Woolley’s 1932 painting, Flower Stalls – the first artwork ever sold at the Festival of Arts.

“This exhibit is a fantastic representation of the Festival’s Permanent Collection,” said Christine Georgantas, director of Exhibits and Events. “From the early days of Laguna to the present, the artwork on display reflects the rich history and pivotal role played by the Festival of Arts in nurturing both the historic and contemporary artist community in Laguna Beach.”

Nearly 90 artworks by more than 60 artists from the past century are on display through November 1.

The work is showcased throughout terminals A, B and C.

The FOA houses more than 1,000 “diverse and eclectic pieces” and is valued by the Festival of Arts for its cultural and historical significance in relation to the art, culture and ability to tell the story of the birth of the Festival and local art scene.

“The Permanent Art Collection showcases how the Festival became a major influence in the art world of Southern California, and many deem the collection a time capsule of art from the last century,” according to those with the FOA.

To learn more, visit www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.

• • •

Those of you wondering about improvement projects going on in town, one is the renovation work at Surf & Sand Resort.

Here’s what’s going on there: Beginning last month, each building on property is undergoing a “significant transformation, one building at a time.”

Fortunately, according to those involved, “the work will be isolated, thereby minimizing any impact to guests during the process.”

What will result on the other side will be brand-new luxurious guest rooms and baths, new state-of-the-art technology, updated finishes throughout the property, a new pool deck, and an arrival experience that will include a fabulous ocean view from the lobby and lounge.

Here’s the great news – the resort remains open, including their restaurant and spa. In fact, should you decide to visit either, the resort is offering the local community complimentary valet parking anytime they visit Splashes and/or Aquaterra Spa.

 

