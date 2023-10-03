NewLeftHeader

Twenty Below finds a niche for value-priced fashion 100323

Twenty Below finds a niche for value-priced fashion in Laguna

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Heidi Miller is no newcomer to creating businesses, she’s had stores Downtown since she arrived in Laguna 45 years ago – Heidi’s Frozen Yogurt (which grew to more than 110 shops), Tight Assets (casual activewear along with dresses and cocktail attire), World Newsstand (now combined with a retail shop on PCH near Cleo) and now her newest endeavor – Twenty Below.

Twenty Below, where everything is $19.95, opened its doors on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Miller intends Twenty Below to be a “bit of a give-back shop.” Six years ago, she donated her kidney and going forward, a percentage of the sales proceeds at Twenty Below will go directly to individual donors/recipients.

Over its inaugural weekend, Twenty Below welcomed locals and visitors alike.

“I had about 12 locals who came in on Sunday and were so excited about the store, saying it’s just what the town needed,” Miller said.

Stu News caught up with Miller to gain some insight into her vision for Twenty Below.

Q: How did the concept for a value-priced fashion shop develop?

A: I’ve been Downtown a long time and hear what people want. For the last 20 years, ladies coming into Tight Assets have said, “We love your store, and we buy here, but my daughter can’t afford a $89 or $100 dress. I really wish we had a value-priced fashion shop in town.”

I’ve had this concept for years and was just waiting for the right location. I’ve had my eye on this spot for a long time and told the landlord that if it ever became available, to give me a call. Sixty days ago, I found out it was available, and I had to put this whole store together in 30 days. My friends were amazed. It wasn’t difficult because I’ve done it before – and it’s exciting. I just get energized and plow through it from start to finish.

Q: How are you able to offer quality apparel?

A: We really don’t have value-priced clothing in Laguna – nice things and brands that people recognize. It’s a compliment when Twenty Below shoppers say, “I know this brand and I have a couple pieces. Wow this is $19.95?” People come in the door smiling because they see the sign saying everything in the store is priced at $19.95.

I carry beautiful things. People were blown away today that the merchandise is only $19.95. I’ve sourced things out for years, and I know exactly which vendors to go to. I also buy in large volume and get a discount, and I’m able to pass that along.

Today was a perfect day. I’ve seen every age group and sold to customers in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and even 70s. That makes me happy.

Q: The location is ideal, why did you want this spot?

A: This storefront had been neglected for years. It’s a great old building and location. I’m close enough to Downtown that I get those people who walk up and back from the Cliff Restaurant. I’m getting a little bit of the cross culture of Laguna Beach which is nice.

Miller will be in the shop for the first couple of weeks, so stop by and say, “Hello” and check out the fantastic merchandise.

Store hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., seven days a week.

Twenty Below is located at 537 S. Pacific Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

 

